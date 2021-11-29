Website Logo
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309

News

Mob sets police station on fire in Pakistan over Koran desecration

Demonstrators gather at a police station which was set on fire after thousands of people mobbed it demanding that officers hand over a man accused of burning the Koran, in Charsadda, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on November 29, 2021. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THOUSANDS of people mobbed a Pakistan police station, setting fire to it and nearby check-posts after demanding that officers hand over a man accused of burning the Koran, police said Monday (29).

The mob of up to 5,000 people surrounded the police station in Charsadda town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday (28) night, also setting fire to more than 30 cars.

On Monday morning, around 2,000 people remained outside the police station, burning the uniforms of officers.

“The mob stormed the police station asking to hand over the man to them so they could burn him alive like he burnt the Holy Koran,” district police chief, Asif Bahadur said.

The identity and religion of the accused has not been disclosed, Bahadur said.

“The motive behind burning the copy of the Holy Koran is still unknown but we are investigating.”

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.

Rights groups say the legislation is often hijacked for personal vendettas, with minorities largely the target.

A Christian couple was lynched and burnt in a kiln in Punjab in 2014 after being falsely accused of desecrating the Koran.

Former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was gunned down by his bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, in Islamabad in 2011 over his call for blasphemy law reform. The brazen killing saw Qadri feted as a hero by Islamists.

Asia Bibi, a Pakistan Christian woman and a labourer from central Punjab province, was convicted of blasphemy in 2010 and was on death row until her acquittal in 2018, which prompted days of violent Islamist demonstrations.

She and her family later fled the country for Canada.

The country has frequently been paralysed in recent years by anti-blasphemy protests waged by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party over the publishing of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed by a French satirical magazine.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indian president concludes visit to Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan Ashram
UK
Judge issues arrest warrant for lawyer Soophia Khan
UK
Essex man jailed for money laundering
UK
Police issue public appeal in British Sikh teenager’s murder
UK
4 new Ganga Connect chapters launched in UK
UK
Prince Charles rejects claim he queried skin tone of Harry and Meghan’s child
News
India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws
INDIA
India steps up Covid testing for international flyers
News
Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads
News
WHO says Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, world must prepare
News
UK toughens Covid rules as new strain Omicron arrives
News
UK scientist backs vaccines against Omicron
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian-origin Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as new Twitter…
Indian president concludes visit to Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan Ashram
Runway 34: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay gets a…
Judge issues arrest warrant for lawyer Soophia Khan
Dhanush wins Best Actor for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival
Essex man jailed for money laundering
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE