'Moana' live action trailer triggers fresh backlash as fans question why Disney is remaking a nine-year-old film

The Moana live-action trailer dropped and the internet did not waste any time reacting. Fans jumped in right away, and the main complaint was how fast Disney is remaking this, the original is not even a decade old. It just feels odd to a lot of fans.

Why it stirred so much pushback

Catherine Lagaʻaia plays Moana in the new version, taking over from Auliʻi Cravalho. The teaser gives only a quick look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui, but the shot is enough for fans to identify him.

But the real sticking point was not the cast. It was the timeline. The sequel landed last year. The first film is still on streaming charts. People wondered why such a new title needed to be remade at all.

The visuals sparked debate too. The ocean, the island, the creatures; several fans noted how close the shots looked to the animated version and a few asked outright what the difference was meant to be.

Fan reactions shaping the noise

YouTube comments stacked up in real time. One user said the film “is not old enough to remake”, a thought repeated again and again. Another pointed out that the animation “still looks fresh”, so a CGI-heavy retelling felt unnecessary. The tone was not angry though, it was more puzzled, or you could say, almost tired.

There were some positive notes as well. A few said Lagaʻaia looks promising. Others enjoyed hearing the familiar Lin-Manuel Miranda music underneath the footage. But even those posts came with small caveats. “Good, but still do not get the timing,” someone wrote.

What Disney is pushing ahead with next

Disney has not moved the 10 July 2026 release date. The studio has not explained any story changes and has only said it is keeping the film close to the original.

What might shift the mood in the next trailer

Auliʻi Cravalho has backed the cast from behind the scenes, and that support still matters to long-time fans. If Disney leans on that connection, it might settle some of the doubts. Right now, the Moana live-action trailer has opened the door to a simple question that everybody seems to be asking: why remake a film that still feels current?