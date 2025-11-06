Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch walks out after Thai organiser calls her 'dumb' at Miss Universe event

Highlights:

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch berated by Thai organiser during live event

Contestants walk out, led by reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig

Miss Universe Organisation condemns “malicious” conduct, curbs organiser’s role

Bosch says she “won’t be silenced” and calls for respect for women

Apology issued after worldwide backlash

The Miss Universe controversy has shaken the pageant world after Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch walked out of a pre-event ceremony in Bangkok. The clash with Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil, caught on livestream, saw Bosch called “dumb” and humiliated publicly, sparking a mass walkout, swift condemnation from the Miss Universe Organisation, and a wider debate on women’s respect in global pageants.

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch walks out after being publicly insulted during the Miss Universe Thailand event Instagram/fatimaboschfdz





What happened at the Miss Universe event?

The tension started at Tuesday’s sashing ceremony, one of the key events before the Miss Universe finals. Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil took the mic and accused Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, of not sharing enough sponsor posts about Thailand. The exchange got tense fast, and cameras caught it all.

As Bosch tried to explain, he interrupted her repeatedly, raising his voice in front of more than 70 contestants. “If you follow your national director, you’re dumb,” he said on microphone. Bosch stood her ground and replied, “Because I have a voice.”

Moments later, Nawat called security and told contestants that anyone standing in protest would be disqualified. But, most of them stood up and walked out.

How Miss Mexico and others responded

Outside the venue, Bosch told reporters she had been “disrespected and insulted” but refused to back down. “I’m not afraid to make my voice heard,” she said. “We’re in the 21st century, I’m not a doll to be styled and told what to do.”

Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig, the reigning Miss Universe, was the first to leave in protest. “To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful,” she told pageant media. “This is about women’s rights.” Photos later showed contestants from Palestine, Costa Rica, Panama and Puerto Rico joining her. “This is sisterhood,” Theilvig posted.

Miss Universe Organisation steps in

By Wednesday morning, the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) had issued a strong statement from president Raul Rocha Cantu condemning what he called Nawat’s “malicious acts.”

He said the Thai host had “humiliated and shown a lack of respect” towards Bosch and “intimidated a defenceless woman by calling security.” Cantu confirmed that Nawat’s role in the remaining Miss Universe events would be “restricted or eliminated entirely” and said the MUO would pursue legal action. MUO has sent a senior delegation to Bangkok to take over pageant management and ensure contestants’ safety and dignity.





Did the organiser apologise?

Under pressure, Nawat later issued an emotional apology on Thai television and social media. “If anyone feels bad or uncomfortable, I apologise to everyone,” he said. He claimed his remarks had been misunderstood and that he felt “very pressured” in the moment.

His apology didn’t calm things down. The Mexican embassy in Bangkok said it got in touch with Bosch’s family to make sure she was okay. Footage of the argument is still doing the rounds, and plenty of people online are saying the organiser shouldn’t stay on.





The Miss Universe 2025 pageant is set to continue as scheduled, with the final coronation night on 21 November.