Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Fatima Bosch takes Miss Universe title after tense month of disputes and confusion

The title comes after weeks of livestream drama social media backlash and growing speculation about interference behind the scenes.

Fatima Bosch

Fatima Bosch wins Miss Universe after public clash with organiser and a finale marked by falls resignations and rumours

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Fatima Bosch takes the Miss Universe title in Thailand
  • Win comes weeks after she walked out of a meeting claiming she was insulted
  • Judges quit, contestants fell on stage, chaos everywhere
  • Mexico celebrates as hometown crowds watch live

Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe in Thailand on Friday night after a month of arguments, public criticism and disputes that pushed the pageant into global headlines.

Fatima Bosch Fatima Bosch wins Miss Universe after public clash with organiser and a finale marked by falls resignations and rumours Getty Images


Why the Miss Universe drama mattered

The Miss Universe keyword dominated the night because it wasn’t a smooth build-up. Earlier this month, Bosch walked out of a meeting after Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil confronted her about not posting sponsored content. The exchange was livestreamed. Bosch left the room with Miss Iraq beside her. Others started to follow but stopped when told, “Sit down.”

She later told reporters she’d been called dumb. Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum backed her and said women should speak up when they felt disrespected. Nawat apologised. But the tension didn’t vanish.


Did the Miss Universe judging face interference?

The judging itself became another problem. Two judges resigned the week before the final round. French composer Omar Harfouch claimed a secret vote had taken place without the official jury and that the vote was illegitimate.

The Miss Universe Organisation then issued a statement denying it. The other judge, former footballer Claude Makelele, stepped down citing personal reasons. Public trust wasn’t strong at that point. Social media kept pushing the same question: was the winner already decided?


Falls, exits, and strange moments during rehearsals

Even before the crowning, the contest looked unstable. Miss Britain Danielle Latimer slipped during the national costume round. She later said she meant to do it, but many watching didn’t believe her. Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, slipped off the stage during the evening gown walk and was taken to hospital. The organisation confirmed she had no fractures and was under observation.


A win sealed in chaos

Still, when Bosch answered her final question, how she would help create a safe space for women, she spoke about using her voice for others. Crowds back in Villahermosa celebrated. Even Nawat, after first refusing to comment, congratulated her. She said she wants to be remembered as someone unafraid to speak. The noise isn’t fading yet. Some fans claim other contestants were stronger. Others argue the moment belonged to Bosch from the second she walked out.

fatima boschthailandpublic criticismpageant controversymiss universe

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing has faced a series of scandals in recent years including drug and bullying allegations
BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape as second case deepens scrutiny on BBC show

Highlights:

  • Police confirm a Strictly star arrested on suspicion of rape in London last month.
  • Alleged incident said to have taken place in Hertfordshire in 2024.
  • BBC says it cannot comment during a police investigation.
  • Case not linked to the current Strictly series.
  • Comes just months after another Strictly figure was arrested.

The Strictly star arrested last month has pushed the long-running BBC show back under the spotlight, with officers confirming a police investigation into allegations dating to last year. A man linked to Strictly Come Dancing was detained in London on 13 October and later released on bail. The alleged incident happened in Hertfordshire, not at the show’s studios.

Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing has faced a series of scandals in recent years including drug and bullying allegations BBC

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us