Fatima Bosch takes Miss Universe title after tense month of disputes and confusion

Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe in Thailand on Friday night after a month of arguments, public criticism and disputes that pushed the pageant into global headlines.

Why the Miss Universe drama mattered

The Miss Universe keyword dominated the night because it wasn’t a smooth build-up. Earlier this month, Bosch walked out of a meeting after Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil confronted her about not posting sponsored content. The exchange was livestreamed. Bosch left the room with Miss Iraq beside her. Others started to follow but stopped when told, “Sit down.”

She later told reporters she’d been called dumb. Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum backed her and said women should speak up when they felt disrespected. Nawat apologised. But the tension didn’t vanish.





Did the Miss Universe judging face interference?

The judging itself became another problem. Two judges resigned the week before the final round. French composer Omar Harfouch claimed a secret vote had taken place without the official jury and that the vote was illegitimate.

The Miss Universe Organisation then issued a statement denying it. The other judge, former footballer Claude Makelele, stepped down citing personal reasons. Public trust wasn’t strong at that point. Social media kept pushing the same question: was the winner already decided?





Falls, exits, and strange moments during rehearsals

Even before the crowning, the contest looked unstable. Miss Britain Danielle Latimer slipped during the national costume round. She later said she meant to do it, but many watching didn’t believe her. Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, slipped off the stage during the evening gown walk and was taken to hospital. The organisation confirmed she had no fractures and was under observation.





A win sealed in chaos

Still, when Bosch answered her final question, how she would help create a safe space for women, she spoke about using her voice for others. Crowds back in Villahermosa celebrated. Even Nawat, after first refusing to comment, congratulated her. She said she wants to be remembered as someone unafraid to speak. The noise isn’t fading yet. Some fans claim other contestants were stronger. Others argue the moment belonged to Bosch from the second she walked out.