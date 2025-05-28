Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Miss England quits Miss World 2025: 5 revelations shaking the pageant in India

From sponsor dinner allegations to political outrage here’s what’s unfolding ahead of the Miss World grand finale in Hyderabad.

5 Revelations Behind Miss England’s Shocking Exit from Miss World 2025

5 key revelations after Miss England Milla Magee quit Miss World 2025

Instagram Screengrab/milla.magee__
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

When Miss England, Milla Magee, packed her bags and walked out of the Miss World 2025 stage in Hyderabad, she didn’t just make headlines, she blew the lid off a global beauty empire. For the first time in the contest’s 74-year history, a titleholder quit mid-competition, and her reasons hit hard: exploitation, hypocrisy, and outdated values dressed up in sequins.

Here are the five biggest revelations from a scandal that’s shaking the pageant world to its core:


1. “We were props for rich men” – Magee’s disturbing allegations

Magee painted a picture of contestants whisked from one polished gala to the next, all day and all night, clad in couture gowns and heavy make-up. But behind the lens? Magee said contestants were “farmed out” to entertain wealthy male sponsors at exclusive dinners, calling the experience degrading and old-fashioned.

“It made me feel like a prostitute,” she told reporters. “I couldn’t be part of it anymore.”

She also claimed there was constant pressure to look picture-perfect even during breakfast and said organisers scolded women who weren’t “exciting” enough for social media or the sponsors.


2. Two different stories and one huge question mark

While Magee said she left due to personal and ethical concerns, Miss World officials claimed she initially cited a family emergency. Miss World CEO Julia Morley fired back, suggesting Magee "believed she didn’t stand a chance," releasing sunshiny, unedited clips of Magee raving about Hyderabad’s "amazing biryani" as a jarring counterpoint to her later allegations.

Miss World CEO Julia Morley said, “She left with our support. Then we saw articles implying something very different.”

This raises a big question: Was Magee’s exit planned from the start, or did she have a change of heart after seeing what went on behind the scenes?


3. What the official inquiry found (and what it didn’t)

Telangana’s government responded fast, launching an investigation led by top officials, including three senior women police officers. CCTV footage from the key dinner event showed Magee sitting with four women and one senior IAS officer and not a room full of “middle-aged men.”

Other contestants interviewed didn’t back up Magee’s claims. Most complaints? Too many selfies and tight schedules. The inquiry head even floated the idea of a deliberate smear campaign against India and hinted that this might have been an attempt to smear the country's image.

Still, the fact that Magee was the only one to speak out raises uncomfortable questions about what actually happened, the silence, pressure, and fear in competitive environments.


4. Politicians got involved and the response was mixed

The scandal ripped through Telangana’s politics. Opposition leader K. T. Rama Rao, declaring "as a father of a girl," issued a raw apology: "I condemn what you experienced... This doesn’t represent Telangana’s culture," demanding a fair probe. State officials, however, went on the offensive, accusing Magee of outright "gaslighting," highlighting her brief 8-day stay, and muttering about legal defamation suits.

They claimed footage from the Chowmahalla banquet contradicted Magee’s claim of being seated with predatory sponsors, showing her sitting with four women and one senior IAS officer.


5. The bigger battle: beauty vs. values

Magee’s walkout wasn't just about one night; it cracked open the pageant’s identity crisis. Remember, this is a lifeguard who’d already swapped swimsuits for CPR tests in Miss England, pushing purpose over pin-ups. With runner-up Charlotte Grant stepping into Magee’s shoes for the 31 May finale, the question looms: will organisers truly embrace change, or merely paper over cracks with some fresh lipstick?


The story isn't over and neither is the pageant

With the Miss World 2025 grand finale just days away on 31 May, the spotlight is now split between the crown and the controversy. Milla Magee’s dramatic exit has pushed uncomfortable truths into the open, almost forcing the industry to reckon with its image, ethics, and expectations. Whether her claims are true or if all of it leads to real change or get swept under the red carpet remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the glitz of the pageant world no longer hides the cracks and the world is watching what happens next.

beauty empirecctv footagecontestant allegationsexploitationglobal scandalgrand finalelifeguard contestantmilla mageemiss englandofficial inquirypoliticians involvedsmear campaignmiss world 2025

Related News

Sony FX2
Business

Sony FX2 unveiled with 7K video, tilting   and enhanced photo features

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation
News

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation

Fans Urge Legal Action After Podcast Alleges Jennie Was Paid for Sex by BMW Heir
Entertainment

Fans demand legal action after podcast claims BLACKPINK’s Jennie was paid for sex by BMW heir

Liverpool-parade-crash-Reuters
UK

Police granted more time to question Liverpool parade crash suspect

More For You

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Urges Timothée Chalamet to Avoid Intimate Scenes Amid 'Marty Supreme' Controversy

Kylie Jenner reportedly asks Timothée Chalamet to avoid intimate scenes amid Marty Supreme buzz

Getty Images

Is Kylie Jenner uncomfortable with Timothée Chalamet’s steamy scenes with Gwyneth Paltrow?

Tension may be brewing behind the scenes between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, with reports hinting that the beauty entrepreneur isn’t too happy about her boyfriend’s on-screen romantic roles. Sources close to the couple suggest that Kylie has asked Chalamet to steer clear of any future intimate scenes in his films, especially after buzz surrounding his chemistry with co-star Gwyneth Paltrow in the upcoming drama Marty Supreme.

Chalamet, known for his bold performances in films like Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, is no stranger to portraying vulnerability and physical intimacy on screen. But his commitment to realism in acting appears to be clashing with Kylie’s discomfort. Insiders claim that her concern reached a peak following Paltrow’s recent interview where she described shooting multiple sex scenes for Marty Supreme, saying, “There’s a lot, a lot.” She also mentioned asking the intimacy coordinator to step aside, which reportedly didn’t sit well with Kylie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan opens up about regrets and rediscovery at 70
Getty Images

Kamal Haasan admits greed for money stopped his growth as an artist as he promotes 'Thug Life'

Kamal Haasan has always been a man of many talents: actor, director, writer, producer. But in a rare and brutally honest conversation during promotions for Thug Life, he admitted something most stars never do: greed once came in the way of his growth.

Now 70, and with over 230 films under his belt, Haasan opened up about a period in his life when he stopped learning. Not because he lost interest, but because chasing money took over. “I liked money. I wanted more of it,” he said. That chase made him cut back on learning new skills, especially after he became one of the most bankable stars of the ’80s. He regrets letting that happen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX Wants to Lead Gen Z ‘Final Destination’ Reboot with Jenna Ortega

Charli XCX dreams up a horror flick full of blood style and It Girls

Getty Images

Charli XCX wants to star in a bloody Gen Z reboot of 'Final Destination' with Jenna Ortega and today’s It girls

Charli XCX is dreaming up a new kind of horror film, one that’s stylish, bloody, and full of “It Girls.” During a recent TikTok filmed while lounging poolside in Sicily, the pop star shared her vision for the next Final Destination movie and even pitched herself for a role.

She’s not just a casual fan. Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, has been rewatching every film in the franchise in preparation for Final Destination: Bloodlines, which hit cinemas on 16 May. What draws her to the series? Its brutal simplicity. “They’re hot, they’re cursed, and they deserve to die,” she joked, calling out how the films don’t pretend to have deeper meaning but are just gory fun.

Keep ReadingShow less
Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari’s AMA win for Arcane song marks major breakthrough for Indian music globally

Getty Images

Raja Kumari becomes first Indian-origin musician to win American Music Award for the 'Arcane' hit Renegade

Indian-American rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari has become the first musician of Indian origin to win an American Music Award. Her song Renegade (We Never Run), featured in Arcane: League of Legends Season 2, took home the award for ‘Favourite Soundtrack’ at the 51st edition of the awards held in Los Angeles.

The track is a fierce collaboration between Kumari, UK rapper Stefflon Don, and Dominican-Brazilian singer Jarina de Marco. Though the song’s rise was unexpected, it managed to break into Spotify’s Global Viral 50, landing in the top 10, a moment Kumari describes as surreal. “I just made a song for a show. I didn’t think it would go this far,” she shared.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hanumankind

Hanumankind gears up to represent Indian indie music at Netflix’s global Tudum event

Getty Images

Hanumankind to perform at Netflix Tudum 2025 alongside Lady Gaga in Los Angeles

Indian rapper and performer Hanumankind is set to represent homegrown talent at Netflix’s international fan event, Tudum 2025. The show will be streamed live from Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on 31 May, with another headline act by Lady Gaga. Hanumankind, born Sooraj Cherukat and based in Bangalore, will perform his popular track Run It Up, which was also featured in the event’s official trailer.

Though the spotlight is global, his journey has been rooted in India’s indie music scene. Starting out with his debut EP Kalari in 2019 and performances at festivals like NH7 Weekender, Hanumankind built a solid reputation before gaining mainstream recognition. The name itself, a mix of ‘Hanuman’ and ‘mankind’, reflects his personal values of strength, loyalty, and purpose.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc