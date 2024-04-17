Debut ‘Miss AI’ beauty pageant to have virtual models as contestants

One of the AI influencers who will be a judge for ‘Miss AI’ (Photo credit: @emilypellegrini24)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over the world, firstly, it was developed to help humans make their work easy but, now they will be used to create a complete parallel AI world.

The world’s first ‘Miss AI’ beauty pageant will feature AI-generated models and influencers competing for a prize of $20,000 (£16,063). The contestants will be judged on their appearance, online influence, and the technical expertise behind their creations.

The social influence of the AI models will be evaluated based on their engagement with fans, audience growth rate, and platform usage, as noted in a press release from the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA).

The competition will have AI-generated models going head-to-head in front of a panel of judges, including two AI influencers. This is the debut event of its kind, with plans for future contests centred around fashion, diversity, and computer-generated male models.

The pageant is partnering with Fanvue, a subscription-based platform that hosts virtual models. The first-place winner will receive $5,000 (£4,015) in cash, along with promotion and PR support from Fanvue. The second- and third-place winners will also receive cash prizes.

The winners will be announced on May 10, with an online awards ceremony scheduled later in the month. The entries opened on Sunday.

The other two are humans: Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and PR adviser, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author of the book Misdemeanours: Beauty Queen Scandals.

“It’s been a fast learning curve expanding my knowledge on AI creators, and it’s quite incredible what is possible,” said Fawcett.

I’m honoured to be on the judging panel for Miss AI and helping to crown the world’s first digital Miss World 👑 . The value of the AI economy is expected to exceed the £1billion mark this year, and Miss AI is the first contest of the World AI Creator Awards – the Oscars of the… — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) April 13, 2024

There have been accounts on social media, where the AI is created and maintained as an account of an influencer. Such accounts have maximum fan following, showing the human’s curious interest in the AI.

Not just the contestants the two judges are AI-generated models which are Aitana Lopez from Spain with over 300,000 followers, and Emily Pellegrini, with more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. The other judges are Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and PR adviser, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author of the book Misdemeanours: Beauty Queen Scandals.

According to the rules, entrants must be entirely AI-generated, and there are no restrictions on the tools used. “Miss AI welcomes creations produced from any type of generator, whether it’s DeepAI, Midjourney, or your tool,” the rules state.