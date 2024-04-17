  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Debut ‘Miss AI’ beauty pageant to have virtual models as contestants

The social influence of the AI models will be evaluated based on their engagement with fans, audience growth rate, and platform usage

One of the AI influencers who will be a judge for ‘Miss AI’ (Photo credit: @emilypellegrini24)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over the world, firstly, it was developed to help humans make their work easy but, now they will be used to create a complete parallel AI world.

The world’s first ‘Miss AI’ beauty pageant will feature AI-generated models and influencers competing for a prize of $20,000 (£16,063). The contestants will be judged on their appearance, online influence, and the technical expertise behind their creations.

The social influence of the AI models will be evaluated based on their engagement with fans, audience growth rate, and platform usage, as noted in a press release from the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA).

The competition will have AI-generated models going head-to-head in front of a panel of judges, including two AI influencers. This is the debut event of its kind, with plans for future contests centred around fashion, diversity, and computer-generated male models.

The pageant is partnering with Fanvue, a subscription-based platform that hosts virtual models. The first-place winner will receive $5,000 (£4,015) in cash, along with promotion and PR support from Fanvue. The second- and third-place winners will also receive cash prizes.

The winners will be announced on May 10, with an online awards ceremony scheduled later in the month. The entries opened on Sunday.

The other two are humans: Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and PR adviser, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author of the book Misdemeanours: Beauty Queen Scandals.

“It’s been a fast learning curve expanding my knowledge on AI creators, and it’s quite incredible what is possible,” said Fawcett.

There have been accounts on social media, where the AI is created and maintained as an account of an influencer. Such accounts have maximum fan following, showing the human’s curious interest in the AI.

Not just the contestants the two judges are AI-generated models which are Aitana Lopez from Spain with over 300,000 followers, and Emily Pellegrini, with more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. The other judges are Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and PR adviser, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author of the book Misdemeanours: Beauty Queen Scandals.

According to the rules, entrants must be entirely AI-generated, and there are no restrictions on the tools used. “Miss AI welcomes creations produced from any type of generator, whether it’s DeepAI, Midjourney, or your tool,” the rules state.

Related Stories

NEWS
Riz Ahmed joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s untitled film
NEWS
Aamir Khan deepfake video: Police register FIR against unidentified person
NEWS
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Launch Fashion Label Ehaab Couture
NEWS
First major Muslim film festival of UK announces lineup
NEWS
Payal Kapadia on her Cannes Competition film ‘All We Imagine as Light’
NEWS
‘Social media switched off news’: Big B shares cryptic post
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra shares photo of ‘bloodied’ forehead from ‘Heads of State’ set
NEWS
Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Lineup revealed for 2024 festival
NEWS
Report: Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ not banned in India
NEWS
Romesh Ranganathan to run London Marathon for suicide prevention charity
NEWS
Rasika Dugal’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to close UK Asian Film Festival
NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW