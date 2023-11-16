Mira Nair to executive produce ‘Against the Tide’

“There is extraordinary cinematography, great humanity, humour, and a wonderful way of seeing,” Nair said about the film.

Mira Nair (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair has come onboard Indian filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary Against the Tide as an executive producer.

The film from Snooker Club Films and A Little Anarky Films follows Mumbai-based fishermen Rakesh and Ganesh who are inheritors of the great Koli fishing knowledge system — a way to harvest the sea by following the moon and the tides. Rakesh has kept faith in the traditional fishing methods while Ganesh has strayed away from them, embracing technology. The film tells a tale of friendship and rising conflict between the two men against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea, which is increasingly turning hostile because of climate change.

The Sundance-winning documentary recently won the Golden Gateway Award at the recently concluded Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival where Nair presided over the jury.

“There is extraordinary cinematography, great humanity, humour, and a wonderful way of seeing,” Nair said.

She added, “I am honoured to be the executive producer of this tale of deep friendship and conflict between two fishermen, as close as brothers, against the backdrop of an adoring sea that turns hostile due to climate change.”

It was recently nominated for the Gotham Award for Best Documentary and is also shortlisted for the IDA Award for Best Feature Documentary.

The film is set to release theatrically in New York City at DCTV’s Firehouse Cinema on Nov. 24.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!