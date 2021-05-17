Trending Now
Minister says ‘new ray of hope’ as India rolls out locally developed Covid drug


A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a drive through vaccination center at a mall in Noida on May 17, 2021. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
INDIA started distributing a new locally developed drug to treat Covid-19 symptoms on Monday (17).

The drug – 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG – has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in cooperation with pharma company Dr Reddy’s.

Releasing the drug along with health minister Harsh Vardhan, defence minister Rajnath Singh said 2-DG has brought a ‘new ray of hope’ in the treatment of Covid-19 patients and exuded confidence that it would be effective.

“This is a great example of the scientific prowess of our country,” Singh said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved 2-DG for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients earlier this month.

“Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence,” the government said in a release.

However, some critics are warning that there is not enough data available to back up the drug’s emergency approval as a Covid treatment.

The defence ministry, on May 8, said the clinical trials of 2-DG showed that it helps in a faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces the supplemental oxygen dependence.

“We do not need to be relaxed nor should we get tired, because this wave has come for the second time and there is nothing definite about this. We have to take steps with full caution,” the minister said.

“I was told that by using 2-DG, people have recovered two-and-a-half days earlier than the usual treatment period. Oxygen dependency has also been reduced by about 40 per cent in the patients. Its powder form is also a major feature as people will be able to use it very easily like the ORS solution.”

With more than 24 million cases and 270,000 deaths, India is now the epicentre of the global pandemic. The country on Monday reported 281,386 new Covid-19 cases and 4,106 deaths.








