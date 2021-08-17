Mindy Kaling rounds out the cast of her HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mindy Kaling, who is presently basking in the global success of her Netflix show Never Have I Ever Season 2, has rounded out the cast of her upcoming HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Actors Isabella Roland, Kavi Ladnier, and Stephen Guarino are onboard to play important recurring characters on the show. Matt Maloy, Donielle Nash, and Najee Muhammed have also joined the ensemble cast, which will be fronted by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Other recurring talent includes Amanda Ripley, Chris Platt, Jillian Armenante, Kim Matula, Mueen Jahan, Scott Lipman, and Vico Ortiz.

Kaling is serving as executive producer and co-writer of the teen comedy-drama streaming television series, along with Justin Noble who is known for his work on the police procedural sitcom television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The 13-episode comedy follows four roommates at the prestigious Essex College in Vermont, who are described as “equal parts lovable and infuriating.” Chalamet, Kaur, Rapp, and Scott star as the roommates.

The Sex Lives of College Girls went before cameras on November 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. Filming also took place at Vassar College in the town of Poughkeepsie, New York in mid-2021. On June 19, 2021, recurring cast member Sherri Shepherd posted a behind-the-scenes video of her character in costume and revealed that the series is scheduled to premiere in late 2021.

Kaling is also set to star in and executive produce an animated, Scooby-Doo spinoff series titled Velma for HBO Max. The spinoff will present the origin story for the titular character. Kaling is voicing Velma.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.