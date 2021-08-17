Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166

Entertainment

Mindy Kaling rounds out the cast of her HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mindy Kaling, who is presently basking in the global success of her Netflix show Never Have I Ever Season 2, has rounded out the cast of her upcoming HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Actors Isabella Roland, Kavi Ladnier, and Stephen Guarino are onboard to play important recurring characters on the show. Matt Maloy, Donielle Nash, and Najee Muhammed have also joined the ensemble cast, which will be fronted by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Other recurring talent includes Amanda Ripley, Chris Platt, Jillian Armenante, Kim Matula, Mueen Jahan, Scott Lipman, and Vico Ortiz.

Kaling is serving as executive producer and co-writer of the teen comedy-drama streaming television series, along with Justin Noble who is known for his work on the police procedural sitcom television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The 13-episode comedy follows four roommates at the prestigious Essex College in Vermont, who are described as “equal parts lovable and infuriating.” Chalamet, Kaur, Rapp, and Scott star as the roommates.

The Sex Lives of College Girls went before cameras on November 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. Filming also took place at Vassar College in the town of Poughkeepsie, New York in mid-2021. On June 19, 2021, recurring cast member Sherri Shepherd posted a behind-the-scenes video of her character in costume and revealed that the series is scheduled to premiere in late 2021.

Kaling is also set to star in and executive produce an animated, Scooby-Doo spinoff series titled Velma for HBO Max. The spinoff will present the origin story for the titular character. Kaling is voicing Velma.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Mindy Kaling teams up with Amazon Studios to produce a Muslim rom-com
Entertainment
Team Tiger 3 to jet off to Russia for next schedule
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan requests everyone to pronounce her name correctly
Entertainment
R Balki confirms casting Amitabh Bachchan in his next directorial
Entertainment
Exclusive! Director Ranjit M Tewari on BellBottom, Lara Dutta’s transformation, and more
Entertainment
Break Point: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari wrap up docu-drama based on Leander Paes…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes the chairperson of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival
Entertainment
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Nidhhi Agerwal’s first look from the Pawan Kalyan starrer…
Entertainment
12th Man: Jeethu Joseph’s directorial starring Mohanlal starts rolling
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and other B-Town celebs celebrate Indian Cricket team’s win…
Entertainment
Biopic on freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the works at Dharma Productions
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia headline Netflix’s quirky comedy Plan A Plan B
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mindy Kaling teams up with Amazon Studios to produce a…
Team Tiger 3 to jet off to Russia for next…
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan requests everyone to pronounce her name correctly
R Balki confirms casting Amitabh Bachchan in his next directorial
Mindy Kaling rounds out the cast of her HBO Max…
Three deaths at NHS Nightingale Hospital due to blocked breathing…