Mindy Kaling rocks an Anarkali suit by an Indian designer while celebrating Diwali

Social media users were impressed with Kaling’s ethnic look and cheered her on in the comments.

Photo credit: Mindy Kaling/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Over a billion people across the world celebrated the festival of light, Diwali, earlier this week. A number of celebrities are sharing photos of their celebrations on social media, including multi-talented Mindy Kaling.

The Never Have I Ever creator took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from her Diwali celebration, proudly showing off two outfits by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock. And we must say, she brought her fashion A-game to the holiday and looked absolutely stunning in each and every picture.

Kaling, 43, donned an ice-blue, full-length Anarkali showing off her toned body and looking extremely happy. In the next photo, she shows off another dress with delicate gold beading. She completed her look with gold drop earrings.

“Diwali week is especially thrilling this year because there are so many fun events for me and my family,” she wrote in the caption. “The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption… and new clothes!”

She also gave a shoutout to designer Falguni Shane Peacock for outfitting her for the festivities. “Falguni makes clothing that transforms me into my most glamorous, confident self,” she added. “Jewels by @sethicouture and @tribebyamrapali.”

In a second post, Kaling wrote, “I love my @sabyasachiofficial gown because the silhouette is so unexpected and sophisticated. I remember when my friend @priyankachopra got married in the most stunning red @sabyasachiofficial lehenga, I fully understood the grandeur of this designer. I feel so lucky to wear this tonight!”

Social media users were impressed with Kaling’s ethnic look and cheered her on in the comments. “Mindy out here BIG THRIVIN,” one person wrote.

“Legit can’t get over how good she looks like wowwwwwww,” another said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.