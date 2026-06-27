'Supergirl' review roundup: Critics praise Milly Alcock but criticise the film

Highlights

Critics have praised Milly Alcock's performance while questioning the film's overall execution

The story follows Kara Zor-El on a mission that blends revenge, survival and interplanetary adventure

Reviews argue the film relies on familiar superhero tropes despite its ambitious premise

Supergirl may have introduced a fresh lead to DC's expanding universe, but early reviews suggest the latest superhero outing struggles to match its central performance.

Starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, the film follows a reluctant heroine drawn into a dangerous mission across the galaxy. While Alcock's portrayal has received positive attention, several critics have argued that the film falls short in its storytelling, action and emotional impact.

A reluctant hero at the centre

The film opens with Kara attempting to escape the burden of her powers after the destruction of Krypton and the loss of her parents. Living temporarily on the planet Holzherr, where a different sun leaves her without superhuman abilities, she spends her days drinking and avoiding responsibility alongside her dog, Krypto.

Her plans change when she meets Ruthye, a teenager seeking revenge after her family is killed by the space raider Krem, played by Matthias Schoenaerts.

Although Kara initially refuses to help, events force the pair into a wider conflict involving human trafficking across planets, while Krypto's poisoning adds urgency to their mission.

Ambitious themes meet familiar superhero formula

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film combines science fiction adventure with themes of revenge, justice and female solidarity.

However, some reviewers have argued that these ideas are not explored in depth, suggesting the film leans heavily on spectacle without fully developing its emotional or political themes. The inclusion of sex trafficking as a key plot element has also divided opinion given the film's PG-13 rating.

Critics have also questioned the visual presentation, describing several alien worlds as lacking variety despite their differing environments.

Among the film's strongest points, reviewers have highlighted Alcock's performance, noting that she brings energy and determination to Kara even when the screenplay offers limited opportunities for character development.

David Corenswet makes brief appearances as Superman, while Matthias Schoenaerts portrays the villain Krem. Although Schoenaerts' casting attracted attention, some critics felt the role failed to make full use of the actor's range.

Early reviews paint a mixed picture

One prominent review argued that Supergirl represents another example of a superhero film that relies on established formulas rather than offering a fresh perspective for audiences.

While the film expands DC's cinematic universe with new characters and settings, critics suggest its ambitious premise is undermined by uneven pacing, underwhelming action sequences and a story that never fully realises its potential.

For audiences, much may depend on whether Alcock's take on the iconic character is enough to outweigh the film's broader shortcomings.