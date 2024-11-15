Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during final face-off before Netflix fight

  • Friday, November 15, 2024
The incident occurred at the formal weigh-in at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Tyson, 58, struck Paul on the cheek with his right hand.

IRVING, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are separated as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Irving, Texas. The two are scheduled to meet in a heavyweight bout on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

FORMER heavyweight champion Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during their final face-off on Thursday ahead of their Netflix-backed boxing match.

The incident occurred at the formal weigh-in at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Tyson, 58, struck Paul on the cheek with his right hand.

Security intervened quickly to separate the two fighters, and Tyson was escorted off the stage.

Tyson, weighing 228.4 pounds at the weigh-in, spoke briefly before leaving the venue. “Talking’s over,” he said, surrounded by members of his team.

Jake Paul, the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, downplayed the slap, claiming it had not affected him. “I didn’t even feel it — he’s angry. He’s an angry little elf… cute slap buddy,” Paul said. He weighed in at 227.2 pounds.

Paul ended his comments with a profane declaration, vowing to knock Tyson out.

He theatrically shouted into a microphone, “He must die.”

Tyson is reportedly earning £15.75 million for the eight-round fight, which will consist of two-minute rounds.

The bout, being streamed live on Netflix, has sparked debate in the boxing world, with some criticising the idea of Tyson returning to the ring nearly 40 years after his debut and 19 years after his last sanctioned fight.

(With inputs from AFP)

