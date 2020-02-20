MG Motor’s Hector crosses 50,000 bookings in India

BRITISH carmaker MG Motor’s Hector has notched up 50,000 bookings in eight months since its launch in India.

MG Motor, which has already rolled out 20,000 units, will be launching a six-seater version of the SUV. Betting big on India’s SUV segment, it has also introduced the ZS EV in the country.

MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, “The Hector continues its strong momentum in the Indian market crossing the 50,000-mark in terms of bookings received in just eight months since its launch.

“With plans to launch the Hector Plus 6-seater family version in Q3 2020 (third quarter of 2020), we aim to further strengthen the Hector brand in India.”

MG Motor India, which has 200 centres across India, is set to add another 50 by April.

The company recently unveiled its new SUV MG Gloster at the Auto Expo 2020 to compete against Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The Gloster, which will be powered by a two-litre twin turbo diesel engine, is expected to hit the market by Diwali.

This year, of 23 new passenger vehicle launches in India, 14 will be SUVs.

In 2018-19, the total SUV market was estimated at 7.85 lakh units. Of this, entry-level SUVs accounted for about 3.78 lakh units, while mid-SUVs’ volumes stood at about 3.6 lakh units.