Met Police says 30 per cent of the applications received for the direct entry detective scheme were from BAME candidates

THE Metropolitan Police has said that 52 per cent of the new recruits for the direct entry detective scheme in 2020 were females.







Besides, 30 per cent of the applications received in November 2020 under the scheme, which started in 2017, were from black, Asian and minority ethnic(BAME) candidates.

The direct entry detectives join on a two-year trainee programme which is delivered in partnership with four London universities. The majority of the initial training is on the frontline, learning alongside experienced officers, the Met Police said.

Upon completion of the training, the roles for detective constables range from working to safeguard a child or vulnerable adult, investigating a serious organised crime group, or developing intelligence in murder investigations.







“Since starting the scheme, we’ve consistently seen over half of the new detectives being women. This direct entry route is also appealing to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic candidates and we will continue to build on this as we want the Met to be as diverse as London,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Tara McGovern, who leads on the detective programme.

“It is a challenging role but we have experienced officers and detectives supporting our new recruits throughout their training programme. I know that many of the new detectives are career changers and they tell me that the reason they are joining the Met is to seek a new and exciting challenge.”

Trainee Detective Constable Monia Candian, who joined the Met in November 2018, said: “I had a long career in retail management but I was looking for a change and a job that would be exciting to get up for. Every time I walk into a police station I still think it’s such a dream come true to be a Met detective. I joined knowing that it’ll be hard work but really rewarding. If you put the effort in and are willing to learn, it doesn’t matter that you haven’t been a uniformed officer before.”







Trainee Detective Constable Laura Hothersall, said: “I joined in May 2020 and have just started in the criminal investigations department to continue with my training programme. I was a marketing consultant before but I’d always wanted to be a detective. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be a police officer first but when I saw the direct entry route, I knew immediately that’s for me.”

Application are open for degree-holders and for a limited time only. For more details-www.met.police.uk/detectives











