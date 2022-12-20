Mervin Noronha: ‘I want children to see someone like them on stage and screen’

Why the British Asian actor is excited about his new play and film

CREATIVE CHALLENGE: (From left) Ben Thompson (as Toto), Jonny Fines (Scarecrow), Georgina Onuorah (Dorothy), Paul French (Tin Man) and Giovanni Spanó in The Wizard of Oz (Photo by Marc Brenner)

By: POOJA SHRIVASTAVA

ACTOR Mervin Noronha said he is determined to break the stereotypical representation of south Asian characters through his work so the younger generation can identify with someone on stage and screen, something which he didn’t get to see much in his childhood.

Noronha is part of Curve theatre this Christmas, where the festive musical, The Wizard of Oz, is being staged.

Curve in Leicester has emerged as a musical theatre hub in recent years, and Noronha said he was excited to be a part of the timeless tale, more so as he was representing the south Asian community.

Noronha recalled how as a child, he missed having a south Asian role model on stage and screen with whom he could relate and connect.

“Growing up, I never really saw anyone like me on TV,” he told Eastern Eye.

“A few times when I did, they were always the stereotype Indian character who was kind of nerdy. But they were not people I could actually relate to.

“Recently, a man (twice my age) came up to me after seeing me on stage and said he was so happy seeing someone like him up there. I want to do the same thing for the younger generation so they don’t have to wait for decades to see someone like them on stage or screen.

“This is why I get really excited to see children in the audience, because I see them as my younger self. I want them to feel like there are more like us; I want them to see me and think, ‘If he can do this and reach there, so can I,’” he said.

Noronha revealed how Curve’s The Wizard of Oz has received a good response from across the generations.

“There has been a mix of different generations coming to see the play – school children alongside the older generation, and theatre-goers who love live plays.

“We also have people who watched The Wizard of Oz several times as well as a new generation watching our version as their first time. Receiving positive responses by both sets of people has been beautiful and motivating,” he said.

Noronha explained how he has donned multiple hats in this musical piece.

“I am a swing, assistant dance captain and fight captain. As a swing, I am covering the entire ensemble throughout the show. Then I am looking after dance and choreography. And I am also the fight captain as there are some stage fights that happen throughout the show. I also see and make sure everyone’s always safe.”

Noronha was working with the Antigone cast at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London when he decided to audition for Curve’s production.

“A unique thing that happened here is we all had to write a monologue. Some people found it really challenging, but some found it exciting. The creators wanted to access our creativity.

“I think it is nice to be able to come forward with originality into an industry where set things are done for so long.

“When you have something new and bright like this, where you can bring some creativity and collaborative aspects to it, it feels wonderful.

“The play has been an awesome experience for me – sitting in a room with great minds coming up with all these ideas at the same time, since it is a brandnew version. I have been learning so much,” he said.

Born in Leicester to Asian parents originally hailing from Daman in India, Noronha said had no notions of the performing arts as a career in his mind.

“There was never any form of arts in my or my parent’s vision, because it was not something they had ever thought of as a career option.

“I was going down the academic route. And then around year 10 and 11, I got a taste of the performing arts. My parents loved dance. There was always a kind of natural buzz towards it.

“I, too, always liked dancing and had grown up watching and imitating dance videos. But I never really imagined it as my career, nor did my parents take it seriously for a long time.

“In fact, it was my teacher who pointed out that dancing was my natural gift in the performing arts unit,” he said.

After school, Noronha pursued higher studies in this field but admitted his parents were initially sceptical.

“It was very new for all of us. No one in the family has ever explored it. So, it was very much of a gamble and my parents didn’t know where I am heading with this. No wonder they were sceptical.”

Noronha revealed how his parents were moved after watching him on stage.

“At the end of my first year in college, we had to put on a showcase. Coincidentally, that happened right here at Curve. My parents came and watched me perform. They met me after the show and we all had this moment where we were overwhelmed with emotions and cried, holding on to each other. It was a beautiful moment. Since that day, they have supported me wholeheartedly and made sure I am at top of my mental and physical health,” he said.

Soon after college, he moved to London, “soaking” in the world of art and theatre. The 23-year-old actor is also set to appear in Greatest Days, an upcoming British film based on the popular boy band Take That. He plays one of the band members (but did not reveal which one).

Shooting of the movie has been completed and it will be released in the summer of 2023, he said.

“Filming Greatest Days was a surreal experience I never thought I would come across this early in my career. Apart from working with such great artists in such a great team, I am thrilled to be playing a south Asian person in a boy band.

“This journey was great. Everyone was so beautiful in how they were working together and building this musical story. The time was limited, so sometimes it used to get crazy – filming an emotional scene in the morning and then an upbeat one in the afternoon.

“It was quite challenging, but very fun indeed,” he told Eastern Eye.

Noronha feels strongly about lack of representation of south Asians in the creative industry, though he also believes things are improving. He said he feels “fortunate” for his part in The Wizard of Oz as well as in Greatest Days.

“I keep hearing about how some Asian artists had to struggle to get fair opportunities. But for me, I think I have been quite fortunate as this is only my second year in the industry and I am getting good opportunities,” he said.

“I am so grateful for what I have been able to do until now, especially with Greatest Days where I am playing a south Asian in a boy band. We don’t usually see a south Asian represented in that way. And that felt beautiful.”