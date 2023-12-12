Website Logo
  Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Mercure London Paddington gets planning approval

Koolesh Shah

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A leading Asian entrepreneur’s company has secured planning approval for Mercure London’s Paddington hotel in central London.

Koolesh Shah’s London Town Group, a hotels and residential property company, said the project would “redefine the concept of hospitality”.

The four-star hotel is close to Paddington Station which serves as a hub for train travel and has a rail link to Heathrow, too.

“The hotel will be a responsible steward of the environment,” LTG said.

Shah acknowledged the support the group received in getting the planning approval on its “visionary project”.

“London Town Group are immensely grateful for the support and encouragement received along the planning journey and would like to express their gratitude to partners, and stakeholders who believe in the vision,” the entrepreneur said.

Shah founded the LTG in 1988 with a single budget brand hotel in Earl’s Court in London, and expanded with properties in prime locations in London and the Midlands.

The group consists of four main brands – London Town Hotels, S-Cube technology, Flexibookings.com, and Energist.io.

Shah, who won the Philanthropy Award at the Asian Business Awards 2022, runs the Koolesh Shah Foundation which has donated to a wide variety of charities in the UK and Africa.

