Mercedes has made an electric CLA that can outrun a Porsche: Meet the £67,000 AMG

671bhp from three electric motors driving all four wheels

406 miles of claimed range from a 94kWh battery

0-62mph in 2.7 seconds, matching the Porsche Taycan Turbo

Mercedes-AMG has turned its latest electric CLA into a seriously fast performance car, with the new CLA 45 reaching 62mph in just 2.7 seconds.

That puts it ahead of the BMW i4 M60 and Tesla Model 3 Performance in terms of acceleration, while matching the Porsche Taycan Turbo. Prices start at £66,750 for the saloon and £67,750 for the Shooting Brake estate.

The performance comes from three electric motors producing a combined 671bhp, with power sent to all four wheels. The standard electric CLA, by comparison, uses a single motor driving the front wheels.

But Mercedes has not focused solely on speed. The CLA 45 also gets a 94kWh battery, giving it a claimed range of up to 406 miles. That is more than the Model 3 Performance or Taycan Turbo can manage on a single charge.

From 10% to 80% in 22 minutes

The CLA 45 uses Mercedes' 800-volt electrical architecture and can charge at up to 330kW.

With access to a sufficiently powerful charger, the company says the battery can go from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes.

A standard-fit heat pump is also designed to improve efficiency when heating the cabin in colder weather, helping to preserve the car's range.

The car gets a more aggressive appearance than the standard CLA, with an illuminated 10-bar front grille, sportier bumpers, active aerodynamics and a rear spoiler that deploys at higher speeds.

It comes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, while 20-inch wheels are available as an option.

The CLA 45 also gets adaptive suspension, allowing drivers to adjust the ride, along with six driving modes.

In the sportiest AMG Force S+ mode, the car produces a simulated four-cylinder engine sound. It may not have the traditional AMG powertrain, but Mercedes is clearly trying to retain some of the theatre associated with its performance cars.

Inside, the CLA 45 gets figure-hugging sports seats, additional leather upholstery and AMG branding.

Passenger space remains broadly unchanged from the standard CLA, although taller passengers may find the Tesla Model 3 or Porsche Taycan more comfortable on longer journeys.

Boot capacity is slightly reduced compared with the regular CLA, but there are still 390 litres at the rear and another 101 litres in the front storage compartment.

Two versions at launch

Mercedes will initially offer the CLA 45 in Touring Edition and Premium Plus specifications.

The Touring Edition comes with the AMG Night Package, active suspension and heated sports seats with adjustable lumbar support.

Premium Plus adds performance seats and the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, including red brake callipers, track and drift modes. It also gets Mercedes' MBUX Superscreen with a passenger touchscreen and a Burmester sound system.

At £66,750, the CLA 45 saloon is considerably more expensive than the Tesla Model 3 Performance, but slightly cheaper than the BMW i4 M60. The Porsche Taycan Turbo, meanwhile, costs more than twice as much.

The CLA 45 therefore gives Mercedes a new contender in the increasingly crowded electric performance-car market, combining supercar-like acceleration with a claimed 406-mile range and the practicality of a four-door saloon.