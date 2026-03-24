5 ways Leonid Radvinsky transformed the internet through OnlyFans

Highlights

Bought OnlyFans in 2018 and grew it to $8 bn with 305 million users.

Empowered 4.6 million creators and inspired subscription-based platforms.

Collected nearly $1.8 bn in dividends since 2021 while maintaining full ownership.

Leonid Radvinsky was one of the internet’s most influential but private figures. The Ukrainian‑born entrepreneur owned OnlyFans, a platform that reshaped how people make money online.

Despite building a fortune of nearly $5 bn, he rarely spoke publicly. Radvinsky died of cancer at 43 after a long illness, and his family has asked for privacy.

1) Made adult content creation accessible

OnlyFans allows millions of creators to earn directly from subscribers worldwide Getty Images

Radvinsky removed the need for traditional studios in the adult industry. Before OnlyFans, performers relied on production companies that controlled content and profits.

OnlyFans introduced a simple model: creators keep 80 per cent of their earnings, while the platform takes 20 per cent.

This shift gave creators full control. The number of creators grew from 350,000 in 2019 to 4.6 million by 2024. Anyone with a smartphone could start earning without contracts or agents.

Creators handle everything themselves—making content, promoting it on social media, and growing their audience. OnlyFans just provides the platform and payment system. This makes the company highly profitable, with a small team managing millions of users.

2) Popularised subscription-based earnings

Independent creators producing content from home, empowered by OnlyFans’ 80-20 revenue model iStock

Radvinsky showed that subscriptions could be more profitable than ads. Users pay monthly fees (from $4.99 to $49.99) for exclusive content. Creators can also earn from tips, private messages, and custom content.

This creates steady income. OnlyFans reached a 50 per cent profit margin, higher than many major tech companies. In 2024, users spent $7.2 bn on the platform.

Creators are motivated to promote themselves, which helps the platform grow without heavy marketing costs. This model influenced other platforms like Patreon and Twitch.

3) Normalised the creator economy

OnlyFans’ rapid growth from 350,000 creators in 2019 to 4.6 million by 2024 iStock

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted OnlyFans’ growth. During lockdowns, many people joined as both creators and subscribers. By 2024, the platform had over 377 million users.

It also expanded beyond adult content. Fitness trainers, chefs, musicians, and comedians began using the platform. OnlyFans even launched OFTV, which features safe-for-work content.

Celebrities joining the platform brought more attention and helped make it mainstream.

4) Redefined fan-creator relationships

Direct fan interactions through private messages and custom content reshaped digital relationships between creators and audiences iStock

OnlyFans allowed direct interaction between creators and fans through messages, custom content, and private requests. This created a more personal experience compared to traditional media.

Fans are not just viewers—they actively engage and pay for personalized content. This model has influenced other social media platforms, which now offer paid subscriptions and exclusive content.

5) Built an extremely profitable business

OnlyFans generated massive profits, allowing Radvinsky to collect nearly $1.8 billion in dividends since 2021 iStock

Radvinsky has earned huge amounts from OnlyFans. In 2023 alone, he received $472 m in dividends. Since 2021, he has taken nearly $1.8 bn from the company .A small team generated massive profits, far above traditional adult companies and many tech firms.

OnlyFans has outperformed older adult industry companies and even some major media brands. A small team generated massive profits, far above traditional adult companies and many tech firms.

Radvinsky’s focus on efficiency helped OnlyFans dominate its niche. Even after his death, his work showed how individuals could earn directly from their audiences without traditional middlemen.

