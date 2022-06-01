Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Sports

Men’s tennis has more appeal than women’s, says French Open boss amid scheduling controversy

Women’s tennis is not as appealing as men’s tennis at the moment, French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said after questions were raised about the scheduling of the claycourt Grand Slam on Wednesday.

It would have been difficult to give spectators with a single ticket for the evening to see only female players, says Mauresmo (Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

One night match has been on the programme every day at 2100 local time (1900GMT) from the first Monday until the quarter-finals, potentially leaving spectators with no public transports to return home in case of a lengthy encounter.

It happened on Tuesday, when the Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic epic quarter-final clash finished around 1.15 am. A few fans had actually left the court Philippe Chatrier before the end of the contest to catch the last metro.

The game was the ninth men’s match out of 10 scheduled as a night session, raising more questions about how women have been getting the short stick at major tournaments.

In France, Amazon have the exclusive broadcasting right for that match through their Prime Video platform for a reported deal of 15 million euros ($16.07 million) while public broadcaster France Television is reported to have paid 10 million.

“In this era that we are in right now, I don’t feel — and as a woman, former woman’s player, I don’t feel bad or unfair saying that right now you have more attraction, more attractivity — can you say that? Appeal? That’s the general, for the men’s matches,” former two-time Grand Slam champion Mauresmo said.

In all four majors, women also traditionally kick off the day on the main showcourts at 11 am – when TV audiences are at their lowest and most spectators are still making their way into the stadium.

It happened 18 times out of 20 at this year’s French Open.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament without matches scheduled to start at night while at the U.S. and Australian Opens, a full evening programme allows women to get their share of the limelight.

Asked about the scheduling of the night session, Mauresmo told reporters that it would have been ‘difficult’ to give spectators with a single ticket for the evening to see only female players.

“This is what we wanted to showcase to spectators who had only one-match tickets, because some of them do,” she said.

“It was more difficult to have, of course, a match, a night-session match with only female tennis players.”

The women’s tennis governing body, WTA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Courtesy: Reuters

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Explained: What went wrong at the Champions League final – and what needs to be…
Sports
England’s Potts to make debut against New Zealand
Sports
Pogba to leave Manchester United in the summer
Sports
Vaughan slams ‘scandalous’ ticket prices for England-NZ test at Lord’s
Sports
Pakistan’s Maroof to stay with daughter in Commonwealth Games village
Sports
RedBird swoops on AC Milan in $1.3 billion deal
HEADLINE STORY
UK fans say ‘treated like animals’ at Champions League final
HEADLINE STORY
Ancelotti’s calm ‘winning culture’ delivers for Real again
HEADLINE STORY
Liverpool should have got more from final but we’ll be back, says Klopp
Sports
Liverpool v Real Madrid: Key stats for the Champions League final
Sports
Zlatan Ibrahimovic intends to continue playing, says Paolo Maldini
Sports
Departing Cavani wanted more goals with United fans in the stands
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pak singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls after facing…
Men’s tennis has more appeal than women’s, says French Open…
Explained: What went wrong at the Champions League final –…
Tullow Oil seal merger to create African energy giant
England’s Potts to make debut against New Zealand
Endless acquires UK’s largest edible oil supplier KTC