Mel Stride and Priti Patel appointed to key shadow cabinet roles

Mel Stride takes on the role of shadow chancellor of the exchequer, while Chris Philp has been appointed shadow home secretary.

Stride has been assigned the finance role, while Patel will handle foreign policy. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE CONSERVATIVE Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has appointed Dame Priti Patel as shadow secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth, and development affairs in her newly announced shadow cabinet, which includes key figures in prominent roles.

Mel Stride takes on the role of shadow chancellor of the exchequer, while Chris Philp has been appointed shadow home secretary.

Other significant appointments include Claire Coutinho as shadow secretary for energy security and net zero, with additional responsibilities as shadow minister for equalities, and Alex Burghart as shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

James Cartlidge is named shadow defence secretary, and Robert Jenrick will serve as shadow justice secretary.

Badenoch’s shadow cabinet also features Helen Whately as shadow work and pensions secretary and Andrew Bowie as shadow secretary for Scotland, making it one of the most diverse teams in recent party history.

In her statement, Badenoch highlighted the team’s “breadth of experience and perspective” and emphasised that her appointments were made based on meritocracy.

The new shadow cabinet will meet for the first time under Badenoch’s leadership today, with additional appointments to be confirmed in the coming days as the Conservative Party begins its efforts to rebuild public trust and provide effective opposition.

The full shadow cabinet is as follows:

  • Shadow chancellor of the exchequer: Mel Stride MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs: Dame Priti Patel MP
  • Shadow home secretary: Chris Philp MP
  • Shadow chancellor of the duchy of lancaster and shadow secretary of state for northern ireland: Alex Burghart MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for defence: James Cartlidge MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for justice: Robert Jenrick MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for education: Laura Trott MP
  • Shadow health and social care secretary: Ed Argar MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities: Kevin Hollinrake MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs: Victoria Atkins MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for business and trade: Andrew Griffith MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero and shadow minister for equalities: Claire Coutinho MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for work and pensions: Helen Whately MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for transport: Gareth Bacon MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for culture, media and sport: Stuart Andrew MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for science, innovation and technology: Alan Mak MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for scotland and shadow minister of state for energy and net zero: Andrew Bowie MP
  • Shadow secretary of state for wales and shadow minister for women: Mims Davies MP
  • Opposition chief whip (commons): Dame Rebecca Harris MP
  • Shadow leader of the house of commons: Jesse Norman MP
  • Shadow leader of the house of lords: Lord True
  • Co-chairmen of the party: Nigel Huddleston MP & Lord Johnson
  • Shadow chief secretary to the treasury: Richard Fuller MP

