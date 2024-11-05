Mel Stride and Priti Patel appointed to key shadow cabinet roles

Mel Stride takes on the role of shadow chancellor of the exchequer, while Chris Philp has been appointed shadow home secretary.

Stride has been assigned the finance role, while Patel will handle foreign policy. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE CONSERVATIVE Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has appointed Dame Priti Patel as shadow secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth, and development affairs in her newly announced shadow cabinet, which includes key figures in prominent roles.

Other significant appointments include Claire Coutinho as shadow secretary for energy security and net zero, with additional responsibilities as shadow minister for equalities, and Alex Burghart as shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

James Cartlidge is named shadow defence secretary, and Robert Jenrick will serve as shadow justice secretary.

Badenoch’s shadow cabinet also features Helen Whately as shadow work and pensions secretary and Andrew Bowie as shadow secretary for Scotland, making it one of the most diverse teams in recent party history.

In her statement, Badenoch highlighted the team’s “breadth of experience and perspective” and emphasised that her appointments were made based on meritocracy.

The new shadow cabinet will meet for the first time under Badenoch’s leadership today, with additional appointments to be confirmed in the coming days as the Conservative Party begins its efforts to rebuild public trust and provide effective opposition.

The full shadow cabinet is as follows: