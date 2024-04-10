Ancient art of mehendi, an element of eid celebrations

A woman gets a henna tattoo during Eid al-Fitr celebrations at a 1Eid event in Southall Park on April 10, 2024, in London, England. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, it’s time to embrace the spirit of celebration, joy, and family gatherings. And what better way to enhance the festive atmosphere than with exquisite mehendi designs?

Mehendi, also known as henna, has been a cherished tradition in Indian and Middle Eastern cultures for centuries, adding elegance and beauty to special occasions like Eid.

Originating from the ancient art form of applying natural dyes to the skin, mehendi has evolved into intricate patterns and designs that symbolise cultural heritage and celebration. Each design tells a unique story, blending traditional motifs with contemporary flair. From floral patterns to geometric shapes, mehendi offers endless possibilities for creativity and self-expression.

Floral designs, a perennial favourite, exude femininity and grace, making them perfect for those seeking a delicate and timeless look. Intricate Indian designs showcase vibrant colours and intricate patterns, reflecting the rich tapestry of Indian culture. Pakistani designs, on the other hand, boast bold colours and elaborate motifs, making a striking statement.

For those intrigued by exotic allure, Moroccan designs offer a glimpse into the rich history and culture of Morocco, featuring intricate geometric patterns and Islamic calligraphy. And let’s not forget Arabic designs, renowned for their intricate details and delicate patterns that cover the entire hand, making a bold statement with paisleys, geometric shapes, and calligraphy.

But beyond their aesthetic appeal, mehendi designs carry deep cultural significance. They symbolise blessings, protection, and good fortune, believed to ward off evil spirits and bring prosperity. The intricate process of applying mehendi fosters community and connection, as friends and family come together to adorn one another with beautiful designs.

As we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, let’s honour the tradition of mehendi and embrace its beauty and symbolism. Whether you opt for a classic floral design or a bold Arabic pattern, let your mehendi be a reflection of joy, love, and unity during this auspicious time.

Eid Mubarak to all! May your celebrations be filled with happiness, peace, and stunning mehendi designs!