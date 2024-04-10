  • Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

FEATURES

Ancient art of mehendi, an element of eid celebrations

Henna (Mehendi) symbolise blessings, protection, and good fortune, believed to ward off evil spirits and bring prosperity.

A woman gets a henna tattoo during Eid al-Fitr celebrations at a 1Eid event in Southall Park on April 10, 2024, in London, England. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, it’s time to embrace the spirit of celebration, joy, and family gatherings. And what better way to enhance the festive atmosphere than with exquisite mehendi designs?

Mehendi, also known as henna, has been a cherished tradition in Indian and Middle Eastern cultures for centuries, adding elegance and beauty to special occasions like Eid.

Originating from the ancient art form of applying natural dyes to the skin, mehendi has evolved into intricate patterns and designs that symbolise cultural heritage and celebration. Each design tells a unique story, blending traditional motifs with contemporary flair. From floral patterns to geometric shapes, mehendi offers endless possibilities for creativity and self-expression.

Young girls have sheep-shaped henna tattoos applied to their hands, evolving with the traditional designs and trying something modern. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Floral designs, a perennial favourite, exude femininity and grace, making them perfect for those seeking a delicate and timeless look. Intricate Indian designs showcase vibrant colours and intricate patterns, reflecting the rich tapestry of Indian culture. Pakistani designs, on the other hand, boast bold colours and elaborate motifs, making a striking statement.

For those intrigued by exotic allure, Moroccan designs offer a glimpse into the rich history and culture of Morocco, featuring intricate geometric patterns and Islamic calligraphy. And let’s not forget Arabic designs, renowned for their intricate details and delicate patterns that cover the entire hand, making a bold statement with paisleys, geometric shapes, and calligraphy.

Mehendi has evolved as a temporary tattoo tradition in many western cultures. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

But beyond their aesthetic appeal, mehendi designs carry deep cultural significance. They symbolise blessings, protection, and good fortune, believed to ward off evil spirits and bring prosperity. The intricate process of applying mehendi fosters community and connection, as friends and family come together to adorn one another with beautiful designs.

As we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, let’s honour the tradition of mehendi and embrace its beauty and symbolism. Whether you opt for a classic floral design or a bold Arabic pattern, let your mehendi be a reflection of joy, love, and unity during this auspicious time.

Eid Mubarak to all! May your celebrations be filled with happiness, peace, and stunning mehendi designs!

Related Stories

FEATURES
Antarctica’s diminishing sea ice can lead to ocean warming
FEATURES
Uzbekistan Airways launches bi-weekly direct flights from Mumbai to Tashkent
FEATURES
Key European human rights cases and their potential impact on climate litigation
News
Ranjit Singh exhibition will open in London museum
FEATURES
Classical celebration of cross-cultural composers
FEATURES
Obituary: Former Pakistan Cricket chairman and diplomat Shaharyar Khan
FEATURES
Do aliens exist? Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ and its exploration of Fermi paradox
FEATURES
Burial with dictionaries, pets: Weird requests appall London’s funeral services
FEATURES
After British Royals, Japan’s Imperial Family join the gram
FEATURES
White House asks NASA to create a standard time zone for Moon
FEATURES
Entrepreneur claims his anti-ageing regimen reverses epigenetic age by 5 years
FEATURES
How The Guardian pulled off iconic San Serriffe hoax on April Fools’ Day

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW