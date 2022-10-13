Website Logo
Meghan Markle talks to Deepika Padukone; shares how Prince Harry helped her during her ‘worst point’

She revealed to Deepika how Harry helped her in connecting with a mental health expert during the tough time in her life.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Meghan Markle’s podcast. The podcast covered various topics and aspects but one particular statement from Meghan has garnered quite some attention.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed the “worst point” of her life during the interview and discussed how her husband, Prince Harry, helped her in overcoming it. She revealed to Deepika how Harry helped her in connecting with a mental health expert during the tough time in her life.

She said, “I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman, she didn’t even know I was calling her.”

She narrated an anecdote, “My husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman, and she didn’t even know I was calling her … and she was checking out at the grocery store… I could hear the little beep, beep … She could hear the dire state that I was in,”

“But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid and make peace with that, to ask for it,” Meghan continued.

Later, Meghan also shared her opinion on how the word “crazy” is so shamelessly “thrown around so casually” and went further speaking about the “damage it’s wrought on society and women, frankly everywhere.”

Last year, in a candid, startling interview with Oprah Winfrey, nearly a year after she and Prince Harry retired as senior working royals and relocated to America, Meghan Markle opened up about her mental health.

In the interview, even Deepika opened up about her struggle with depression, and how she coped with it. Deepika even thanked her mother for taking care of her during that time.

(ANI)

