Megha Chakraborty: ‘Focusing on your work will result in success’

The popular small screen star discusses her acting journey, Imlie experience, future hopes, dance passion and big inspiration

Megha Chakraborty

By: Asjad Nazir

It is always difficult to step into the lead role of an already successful TV drama, but Megha Chakraborty rose to the challenge in 2022 by joining hit serial Imlie.

The versatile actress has followed up memorable performances in serials like Badii Devrani, Krishna Chali London and Kaatelal & Sons, with a winning turn in the title role of a show fast approaching 800 episodes. Carrying on the mantle of Imlie after it took a generation leap has connected her with cross-generational audiences globally.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular small screen star to discuss her acting journey, Imlie experience, future hopes, dance passion and big inspiration.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

In every show, there is something new and different. This is what I enjoy most. With each character, you do and portray something new and have a different journey. Each show teaches you something about acting and performing. That is what I’m doing and I enjoy it. You learn about characters, portray them, and convince audiences to believe it. I’ve done things I have never done in my life like driving a truck, auto, and tractor. So, it’s enjoyable and never boring.

What has the experience of stepping into a successful show like Imlie been like?

My current show Imlie has been interesting so far and going very well, fingers crossed. I hope season two is received by viewers in the same manner as season one and will keep on entertaining everyone. It’s a team effort.

What has been the most memorable moment of your Imlie journey?

I won’t say there’s any particular moment as there have been many. And many more to come. So, I think when I drove a truck was very interesting. Also, the time when I was playing different characters in the show like sardar ji, and an old lady. So, there are many moments I will always cherish in life because those were the times when I learned something new.

Why is the show so popular?

The story has been good, if you’re talking about season two. Imlie and the other characters did so well, which made season one popular. The story is quite relatable to the audience and they’re loving the chemistry, performances, and drama. They’re enjoying all the twists and turns in every episode. That’s the reason the show is popular.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I like watching ‘masala’, twists and turns as an audience, nothing monotonous. Also, high-speed romance, action, drama, thriller and sci-fi! There must be great music because it is so effective. I like to watch content where you can use your brain. Otherwise, when I am bored or lazy, I can watch comedy and enjoy it.

Can you tell us about your dream role?

A fun-loving girl like Geet from Jab We Met or challenging role like the one portrayed by Alia Bhatt in Raazi.

What inspires you?

I think Shah Rukh Khan’s every interview inspires me. I love watching his interviews. I also believe in hard work. Focusing on your work,will result in success. Love your work and respect/value it.

Tell us about your dance passion?

I’ve been dancing and doing Kathak since childhood. There was not a single function in school where I have not performed. I enjoyed participating in everything, so was very popular in school for dance and extracurricular activities. My journey began there. I continued to compete in every event and competition until my tenth grade. I then stopped dancing and began concentrating on my academics.

But that dance passion remained…

Yes. I have done many stage-shows and functions. I have never participated in a (dance) reality show, but personally thought of taking dancing as a career. I still very much have that dance bug in me. If I ever get a chance to perform, like in an award show, I would dance with full energy because I love it.

Tell us something about you not many people know?

There’s nothing hidden from anyone. Everyone knows everything about me, but I don’t know if many people know that I’m very good at crafts and painting. I love to do it. Bottle painting, glass painting and handmade things. I do not get much time but whenever I get time I do it.

Who is your own acting hero?

I don’t follow anyone rigorously for acting. I just focus on my work. As I said, personally I like what Shah Rukh Khan believes in. I try my best to portray all the characters and emotions well.

Can you tell us about the master plan going forward?

There’s no master plan. I just go with the flow. I don’t believe in strategy and master plans. I just believe in doing things spontaneously. I aim to portray the character authentically and understand it. I make an effort, wherever it is necessary. I work hard on the expressions because I sometimes I am not able to emote them. So, I try to work hard on that.

And you cannot have any master plan because every character is different. It doesn’t really work that way.