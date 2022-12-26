Website Logo
Mefcom Capital takes over Zeishan Quadri’s Friday To Friday Entertainers & Media Private Limited.

Quadri is a renowned name in the Hindi film industry known for his writing, direction, acting & more.

Zeishan Quadri

By: Mohnish Singh

Mefcom Capital -a BSE listed company is about to take over 51% of stakes in Friday To Friday Entertainers & Media Private Limited, which is Zeishan Quadri & Priyanka Bassi’s venture.

Zeishan is a renowned name in the Hindi film industry known for his writing, direction, acting & more.

He has written & produced films like Meeruthiya Gangsters, Halahal, and Bhoot Purva and is best known for his writing & acting in Gangs of Wasseypur & his contribution to films like ‘Challang’ & ‘Bacchan Pandey’.

Zeishan Quadri is from Wasseypur and has seen & experienced life there which has helped him the most in writing & performing the role of the popular character of ‘Definite’ with such ease As an actor he was last seen in a prominent role in ‘Your Honour” a series on Sony Liv.

Priyanka Bassi is a well-known TV actor before becoming the director of Friday to Friday entertainers. His upcoming projects include a yet-to-be-announced film directed by Ali Abbas.

All the IPs Zeishan holds will now be owned by Mefcom at a 51% stake & 49% by Friday to Friday.

This is being done to raise funds in order to back bigger projects which have been greenlit by major studios that will be announced soon.

