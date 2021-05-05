Meet Krupesh Hirani, standing as Labour’s London Assembly member

ON May 6, Londoners will be voting to elect their new mayor of the city along with the London Assembly members.

Krupesh Hirani is standing as Labour’s London Assembly member in Brent and Harrow. Born and raised in Brent, he wants a “cohesive and peaceful society and community”.

If elected, “Recovery is the immediate priority and making sure that London’s recovery is fair for everyone ensuring that businesses and our high streets prosper and there are new jobs and opportunities available to local people,” he was quoted as saying.

Housing and crime control would also be other important priorities for the residents of Brent and Harrow, he said.

Hirani has extensive public experience because of his terms as Brent councillor in 2010, 2014 and 2018. Moreover, he has served in cabinet posts covering Adult Social Care, Public Health, Sport and Leisure, and Culture.

Currently, he is overseeing Brent’s year as the London Borough of Culture.

The role of London Assembly is to examine decisions and actions to ensure promises to Londoners are delivered.

That work is carried out by the 25 London Assembly members, who Londoners elect at the same time as the mayor. Eleven represent the whole capital and 14 are elected by constituencies. Brent and Harrow is one of those 14 constituencies.

Assembly Members who represent constituencies strive to get the best out of the mayor’s resources for the local areas that they represent.