Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Meera Syal’s ‘Mrs Sidhu Investigates’ locks a premiere date

In addition to Syal, the series also features Craig Parkinson, Gurjeet Singh, and Naana Agyei-Ampadu in important roles.

Meera Syal (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Meera Syal is returning to her role as crime-solving Indian chef Mrs Sidhu in a new comedy crime drama Mrs Sidhu Investigates for Acorn TV.

Syal, who rose to fame with such successful shows as Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42 to her credit, previously played the title role in two series of the Radio 4 comedy produced by Absolutely between 2017 and 2019.

The radio series was initially conceived by The Kumars writer Suk Pannu along with Syal.

The audio drama ran two series consisting of four half-hour installments each, titled Murder with Masala and Mrs Sidhu’s Dangerous Highland Game.

The TV version, which once again was spearheaded by Pannu and Syal, will run four feature-length episodes, each consisting of a stand-alone mystery, ranging from death at a health club, murder at a cosplay convention, tech company troubles, and boxing.

The synopsis reads: “Mrs. Sidhu is a high-end caterer with a taste for crime. Recently widowed, she juggles her new catering business with encouraging her wayward son Tez to find his passion, all while serving up justice to those who believe they are above the law. Her forays into sleuthing see her form an unofficial partnership with long-suffering divorcee DCI Burton who reluctantly accepts that together they’re an unbeatable crime-fighting duo, much to the bemusement of his partner, DS Mint.”

Mrs. Sidhu Investigates Season 1 premieres on Monday, September 18, and will run one episode a week through October 9, 2023.

In addition to Syal, the series also features Craig Parkinson, Gurjeet Singh, and Naana Agyei-Ampadu in important roles.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
SRK credits Gauri to educate, teach dignity to all kids
NEWS
Films reflect soft power of India: Amitabh Kant at G20 Film Festival inauguration
FILM
‘Devara’: Jr NTR unveils Saif Ali Khan’s first look on actor’s birthday
NEWS
Grammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Pakistan Award
Entertainment
BR Ambedkar’s grandson lauds Radhika’s portrayal of Dalit woman in ‘Made in Heaven 2’
MUSIC
Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’ scores big on Independence Day, Sunny Deol reacts
NEWS
Ali Fazal to star in Off-Broadway production in New York
Entertainment
SRK to Salman: Check out how Bollywood celebs celebrated Independence Day
MUSIC
Nice for an Indian to conduct UK’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, perform ‘Jana Gana…
Entertainment
Big B reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Ghoomer’, calls it ‘incredible’
NEWS
G20 Film Festival to open with Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW