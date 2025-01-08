Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

McDonald's UK faces harassment lawsuit from over 700 young workers

McDonald's-UK-Getty

General view of a McDonald's restaurant on Market Street on July 20, 2023 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 08, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

MORE than 700 young workers have filed a lawsuit against McDonald's UK, alleging harassment, law firm Leigh Day announced on Tuesday.

The claims follow a 2023 media investigation that exposed widespread issues within the company.

The law firm is pursuing compensation for current and former employees who were under the age of 20 while working at McDonald's.

Leigh Day stated in a press release that the allegations involve more than 450 restaurants across the UK.

“Clients have described experiences of discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism, and harassment,” the law firm said. The lawsuit builds on a BBC investigation in July 2023 that highlighted testimonies from affected employees.

McDonald's, one of the largest employers in Britain with approximately 170,000 staff, has faced significant scrutiny over the allegations. Many of its workers are young, including teenagers.

“These allegations described are abhorrent, unacceptable, and there is no place for them in McDonald's,” Alistair Macrow, CEO of McDonald's UK and Ireland, told MPs on Tuesday during a hearing on employment rights.

Macrow revealed that 29 workers were dismissed over sexual harassment allegations in the past year and stated that the company had created a specialist unit to investigate such cases.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee in November 2023, he said he was “absolutely determined to root out any of these behaviours.”

Despite these measures, unions informed the same committee that the situation has not improved. McDonald's also said it has implemented a confidential online reporting system for employees at both company-owned and franchised restaurants.

A 19-year-old employee quoted in Leigh Day’s statement shared their experience: “I’ve had to deal with homophobic comments from managers and crew members. My manager said if I can’t deal with it, I should just leave the job.”

The law firm also cited other incidents, including one worker being repeatedly pestered for sex and another alleging inappropriate physical contact by a manager during shifts.'

McDonald's faced similar allegations in 2019, when the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union claimed that over 1,000 female employees had experienced sexual harassment and abuse.

(With inputs from AFP)

leigh daymcdonald's ukmcdonald's uk harassment casemcdonalds uksexual harassment

Related News

Devajit-Saikia-Getty
Cricket

Devajit Saikia: From lawyer to India's next cricket chief

Adress-Akhter
Featured

Candidates for Muslim council leadership face scrutiny over past remarks

deepfakes-iStock
Featured

UK to criminalise creation and sharing of explicit deepfakes

More For You

UK-snow-Getty

A car is driven along the snow-covered Woodhead pass between Woodhead and Homlfirth, in the Peak District in northern England on January 7. (Photo: Getty Images)

Record cold expected as flood warnings persist

THE COUNTRY is experiencing a spell of wintry weather, with temperatures expected to drop significantly over the next two days, potentially reaching as low as -20 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The BBC reported that weather forecasters predict the coldest nights of the year, following heavy snowfall over the weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sanghera: Enablers let abuse flourish at Harrods and Church
Jasvinder Sanghera (Photo by Jon Bond - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sanghera: Enablers let abuse flourish at Harrods and Church

A PROMINENT British Asian campaigner against forced marriages and abuse, has spoken out about her recent work tackling two major British institutional abuse cases, while reflecting on her own journey from surviving honour abuse to becoming a national advocate for victims.

Dame Jasvinder Sanghera, who currently serves as an independent advocate for nearly 300 people who have accused former Harrods owner Mohamed Fayed of abuse, says the department store case reveals a pattern of enablers.

Keep ReadingShow less
india-us-nuclear-talks

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

India, US advance talks on civil nuclear cooperation

THE UNITED STATES is finalising steps to clear hurdles for civil nuclear partnership with Indian firms, US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said on Monday (6), seeking to give fresh momentum to a landmark deal between the two countries.

Washington and New Delhi have been discussing the supply of US nuclear reactors to energy-hungry India since the mid-2000s.

Keep ReadingShow less
tulip-siddiq-city-minister
Tulip Siddiq

Tulip Siddiq self-refers to ethics watchdog over property claims

TREASURY minister Tulip Siddiq has asked the prime minister's ethics watchdog to examine claims about her use of two London flats, amid growing questions about property arrangements linked to her family's connections in Bangladesh.

The minister, who oversees anti-corruption efforts in Britain's financial sector, has stepped back from a planned China visit to assist with the inquiry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tibet-quake-Reuters

The earthquake, which struck Dingri County near the Nepal border, was recorded at a magnitude of 6.8 by the China Earthquake Networks Center. (Photo: Reuters)

Earthquake in Tibet kills 95, tremors felt in Nepal and India

AT LEAST 95 people were killed and many buildings collapsed after a powerful earthquake struck China's Tibet region on Tuesday, state media reported. The tremors were also felt in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and parts of India.

Videos shared by state broadcaster CCTV showed buildings with walls torn apart and rubble strewn across the ground. Rescue workers were seen helping locals and providing thick blankets to keep them warm in freezing conditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications