Website Logo
  • Friday, January 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Maternal: Parminder Nagra reveals how she accidentally bagged the lead role in new ITV medical drama

All six episodes of Maternal are available to watch now on ITVX with episodes airing weekly on Mondays at 9 pm on ITV.

Parminder Nagra (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The new ITV drama Maternal, which premiered on January 16, has been receiving a great response from critics and audiences. The six-episode series follows three female doctors returning to frontline medicine in Britain after the coronavirus pandemic following maternity leave, as they try to balance their new responsibilities.

Parminder Nagra stars as Paediatric Registrar, Dr Maryam Afridi, and the actress recently opened up about how an unexpected audition landed her the lead role in the medical drama series.

Talking to the press, Nagra revealed that she was helping her co-star Lara Pulver, who plays the character of Catherine MacDiarmid, audition for the show.

“Lara was originally reading for the show,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, we have been doing a lot of our self-tapes here together in LA. But she was saying ‘I’m up for this ITV job, would you read it with me?’ and I said absolutely.”

The actress continued, “So we did the tape and she got called into a director’s (meeting)…she didn’t want to feel like she was looking down a fish bowl so I started reading with her. About halfway through I get a note from (James Griffiths, director) and I thought how dare you? I am not even up for this job. We finished the tape and she said ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if you got a phone call the following day’. And I went ‘No, I just did an ITV job. They are not going to want me back’. So I woke up in the morning and I did indeed get asked to put myself down on tape, which I did with Raza Jaffrey who is Lara’s husband and a dear friend. Then Raza was offered a job, so we just took our whole kit kaboodle gypsy family from LA to Liverpool.”

All six episodes of Maternal are available to watch now on ITVX with episodes airing weekly on Mondays at 9 pm on ITV.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Lara Pulver on sharing screen with real-life husband Raza Jaffrey in new ITV show Maternal
Entertainment
EYE SPY: Ranveer Singh: Real deal or king of lucky breaks?
FILM
‘Back in India, I am the dictator,’ says SS Rajamouli on prospect of directing a…
FILM
2023 BAFTA Awards: RRR misses out, All That Breathes nominated in best documentary
MUSIC
‘Three Generations’: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan performs with sons, grandsons
FILM
How Deewaar became a cult classic
NEWS
Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan talks about his difficulties in navigating Bollywood: ‘Sometimes people…
Entertainment
Mob is out of control now: Kashyap on PM Modi asking BJP workers…
MUSIC
Bhavik Haria: My mission is to make bhajan music more mainstream
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra meets SS Rajamouli, M M Keeravani at ‘RRR’ screening in LA
Entertainment
I only wanted to be an action hero: Shah Rukh Khan
FILM
Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone to release on August 11,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW