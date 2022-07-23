Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Marvel debuts exorbitantly priced real-life infinity stones collection

The collection, comprised of actual precious gems, is being called “one of the rarest collectibles” to debut at Comic-Con.

Marvel debuts exorbitantly priced real-life infinity stones collection

By: Mohnish Singh

Marvel and East Continental Gems announced the “official Infinity Collection of Gemstones” on Saturday at Comic-Con.

The collection, comprised of actual precious gems, is being called “one of the rarest collectibles” to debut at Comic-Con and was revealed by a self-made millionaire, Daymond John.

“The Infinity Collection of Gemstones consists of the Six Infinity Stones from the Marvel Universe: Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul,” reads the press release.

The email goes on to detail the stones: the Time Stone is a Colombian emerald; the Space Stone is a Madagascar sapphire; the Reality Stone is a Mozambique ruby; the Power Stone is an amethyst; the Soul Stone is a spessartite, and the Mind Stone is a yellow diamond. “The six stones combined are over 150 carats and come with a total estimated value surpassing $25 million.”

Paul Gitter, senior vice president of Marvel Consumer Products, hailed the opportunity to find new ways to boost Marvel’s brand.

He said: “Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways.

“We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand.”

“There has never been anything as exciting and interesting in the Marvel Universe than the prized Infinity Stones and as a fourth-generation jeweler and fan, I am honored that Marvel entrusted us with the monumental task of curating the Infinity Gem Collection for our universe,” said Adam Mirzoeff, President of East Continental Gems.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
We are ecstatic with five National Awards for Soorari Pottru: Suriya
Entertainment
Black Adam director shuts down rumours of Henry Cavill’s Superman and Zachary Levi’s Shazam joining…
Entertainment
Angelina Jolie wins ownership case against ex-Brad Pitt over French winery
Entertainment
Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop; applies for weapon license
Entertainment
Brave and Unapologetic: Bollywood applauds Ranveer as he goes naked for magazine shoot
Entertainment
I’m elated to win Best Actor: Ajay Devgn on receiving National Award for Tanhaji
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Suriya share Best Actor at India’s 68th National Film Awards,…
Entertainment
Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier joins the cast of EastEnders, says, ‘I am…
Entertainment
Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime returns with Season 2; Shefali Shah’s Vartika…
Entertainment
Ricky Martin’s nephew takes back harassment, affair claims in court
Entertainment
Koffee with Karan 7′: Akshay Kumar’s marriage advice to Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina
Entertainment
Here’re Indian celebrities who went naked in front of camera before Ranveer Singh
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Marvel debuts exorbitantly priced real-life infinity stones collection
We are ecstatic with five National Awards for Soorari Pottru:…
Black Adam director shuts down rumours of Henry Cavill’s Superman…
Rwanda admits it can accommodate just 200 migrants from UK
‘I am the underdog’, says UK PM candidate Sunak
Angelina Jolie wins ownership case against ex-Brad Pitt over French…