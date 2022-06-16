Website Logo
  Thursday, June 16, 2022
Married doctor jailed for raping woman after luring her on dating app

Manesh Gill, 39, would be placed on the Sex Offenders’ register indefinitely.

Manesh Gill (Image credit: @ForthValPolice/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A married doctor in Scotland has been handed down a four-year jail term for raping a woman who he first met on a dating app.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Manesh Gill, 39, posed as “Mike” on Tinder and arranged to meet her at a hotel in Stirling, where the assault took place in December 2018.

He lured her to his room by telling her the public toilets were out of order. They had a drink before the woman lapsed in and out of consciousness and the assault took place when she was incapable of controlling her movements or providing consent, jurors heard.

Gill, the father of three, had claimed the sex was consensual. The jury convicted him of committing a sex crime when the victim was incapable of giving or withholding consent. He has also been added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for monitoring his conduct.

According to prosecutors, the Edinburgh-based general practitioner (GP) had posed as a “responsible medic” but abused her trust in the “most heinous way”.

Fraser Gibson, Scotland’s procurator fiscal for high court sexual offences, said Gill “presented himself as a respectable medic but the truth was very different. His criminal behaviour has been ended by today’s sentence.”

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson of the Public Protection Unit said: “The conviction and sentencing of Gill sends a clear message to anyone found guilty of sexual offences, you will be brought to justice. Gill must now face the consequences for his horrific behaviour”.

“The victim has shown tremendous bravery in coming forward and telling her story and I would like to thank her for her assistance during our investigation. I hope today’s outcome will give her some form of closure”, Wilson said.

We remain committed to tackling sexual abuse, we have specially trained officers and work with partners to provide support to victims. I would encourage anyone to report sexual abuse in any form, as all reports will be thoroughly investigated,” he added.

During evidence at the trial earlier this year, the woman, believed to be a student nurse, described how her body “shut down” as she was sexually assaulted.

