Mark Wahlberg reveals how Kevin Hart led him to do his first ever ‘nude scene’ in Me Time: ‘He did me dirty’

The director reveals he rewrote Wahlberg’s very first scene in the film to feature him completely naked after Hart requested that the reunion between their characters be funnier.

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart (Photo credit: Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart have joined forces for a buddy comedy, titled Me Time, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Wahlberg, however, had no idea at the time of signing the film that he would end up doing a nude scene in it.

John Hamburg, the writer, and director of the film, revealed that he rewrote Wahlberg’s very first scene in the film to feature him completely naked after Hart requested that the reunion between their characters be funnier.

“I said, ‘Mark, I’ve got good news and bad news. Good news is we’re going to be in this lovely marina. Bad news, you’ve got to be naked, literally five minutes into joining the set.’ I promised him we were filming from behind; this was not Boogie Nights. And he was awesome. He was a great sport.”

Hamburg went on to add that while Wahlberg was a little trepidatious about the scene he hadn’t signed on for any nude scenes in the film, but that it was ultimately “all good” and the actor accepted the challenge.

Wahlberg also opened up about the same and told another outlet, “He (Hart) came to me with (the movie) and John Hamburg and I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Wahlberg recalled. “But then, of course, they rewrote the part a little bit because, before my entrance, I had clothes on. Now I’m naked.”

“They had me out there in Long Beach for 12 hours, a– -out,” Wahlberg said. “I just got a pair of Travis Scott Jordans on. Got me a– naked, then he put me in Daisy Dukes. “I mean, he did me dirty,” added Wahlberg.

He continued, “But the scenes are so funny, so I’m like, you know what? I got to do the same thing. I got to be fearless as an actor and just go for it and try it.”

