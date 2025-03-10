Skip to content
Mark Carney vows to fight US trade war as Canada's next prime minister

Carney’s time in office could be short. Canada must hold elections by October, but a snap poll could take place within weeks. Current opinion polls show the opposition Conservatives with a slight edge.

Mark-Carney-Reuters

Carney said he would stand up for Canada’s way of life and push back against American actions affecting trade. (Photo: Reuters)

By Eastern EyeMar 10, 2025
MARK CARNEY, Canada's incoming prime minister, has pledged to take on the United States in an escalating trade dispute, vowing to defend the country’s interests against US president Donald Trump’s policies.

Speaking to supporters in Ottawa after being elected leader of the Liberal Party, Carney said he would stand up for Canada’s way of life and push back against American actions affecting trade.

"We didn't ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves," he said.

"So the Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade as in hockey, Canada will win," added Carney, 59, who is set to take over from prime minister Justin Trudeau in the coming days.

'Existential challenge'

In his victory speech, Carney said Trump's administration was trying to take control of Canada.

"The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country," he said.

"These are dark days, dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust."

He accused Trump of targeting Canadian workers and businesses, adding, "We cannot let him succeed."

"We're all being called to stand up for each other and for the Canadian way of life."

Carney, a former central banker, won the Liberal leadership with 85.9 percent of nearly 152,000 votes cast, defeating his main rival, Chrystia Freeland, who received eight per cent.

He campaigned on a promise to challenge Trump’s policies, which have disrupted Canada-US trade with tariffs and economic uncertainty.

Delivering his farewell speech, Trudeau also warned about the US, calling it "an existential challenge" for Canada.

Contending with Trump

Liberal supporters in Ottawa welcomed Carney’s victory. Party member Cory Stevenson said, "We chose the person who could best face off against (Tory leader) Pierre Poilievre in the next election and deal with Donald Trump."

Carney has argued that his background makes him the best candidate to handle Trump. He has highlighted his experience leading the Bank of Canada through the 2008-2009 financial crisis and managing the Bank of England during the fallout from the 2016 Brexit vote.

According to polling firm Angus Reid, Carney is seen as the best choice to handle Trump. A recent survey showed 43 percent of Canadians trusted him most on the issue, compared to 34 percent for Conservative leader Poilievre.

The Liberals had been trailing in the polls before Trudeau announced his resignation in January, but the leadership change and concerns over Trump have made the race more competitive.

"We were written off about four months ago, and now we're right back where we should be," said former MP Frank Baylis, who also ran for the leadership.

Unproven in elections

Before entering public service, Carney worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

Since leaving the Bank of England in 2020, he has been a UN envoy promoting private sector investment in climate technology and has taken on corporate roles.

However, he has never held elected office or served in parliament.

Analysts say his lack of electoral experience could be a challenge against a Conservative Party already running attack ads about his policy shifts and background.

"It is absolutely a risk. He is unproven in the crucible of an election," said Cameron Anderson, a political scientist at Western University.

However, he added that Carney’s strong stance against Trump "is what Canadians want to hear from their leaders."

"The average Canadian in the country is viewing these things in an existential way."

(With inputs from AFP)

