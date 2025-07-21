Mariah Carey joins forces with Anderson Paak and L A Reid for first independent album 'Here For It All'

Highlights:
Mariah Carey has officially unveiled her long-awaited 16th studio album, Here For It All, set to release on 26 September 2025 via independent music company Gamma. The news comes after weeks of speculation and follows the release of her single Type Dangerous, which dropped in early June. The album will be Carey’s first in seven years, following 2018’s Caution, and marks a new chapter in her career as she transitions to a non-major label.
Mariah Carey confirms September 26 release date for her 16th albumGetty Images
What is Mariah Carey’s new album Here For It All about?
Though Carey hasn’t shared a full tracklist yet, Here For It All is being teased as a return to her roots, bringing together nostalgic R&B vibes with modern collaborators. The title track briefly features in the announcement video posted across her social media, where the singer is seen confidently walking in stilettos, hinting at a new era.
The album’s lead single, Type Dangerous, samples Eric B. & Rakim’s Eric B. Is President, giving fans a taste of her signature style of hip-hop and soul. The track was co-produced with Anderson .Paak, who is also rumoured to be the executive producer for the full album.
A second single, Sugar Sweet, has also been hinted at through cryptic posts online, and sources say it will feature special guests, though names are yet to be confirmed.
Who is producing Mariah Carey’s 16th album?
Here For It All is being released under Gamma, the independent music platform launched in 2023 by industry veterans L.A. Reid and Larry Jackson. According to Forbes, Reid himself will serve as executive producer through his new imprint, Mega.
This marks a major shift for Carey, who spent most of her career working with major record labels. Reid called the collaboration a “game-changing moment” for both Gamma and Carey, praising her decision to align with an artist-first, independent label model.
Carey had previously spoken to Variety in 2024 about actively writing new material. “I’ve written some new songs. You know, I’m excited about it,” she said. “I have to figure out which songs I’m going to do and which songs I’m not going to do. But I think I’m very excited about it.”
Why is this album release significant for Mariah Carey fans?
For fans, Here For It All represents more than just a new album. It’s Carey’s return after a long hiatus, and it marks her first project as an independent artist. Her last album, Caution, featured a wide range of collaborators like Skrillex and Timbaland and was praised for its sleek production and vocal restraint.
This new era, starting with Type Dangerous, appears to combine vintage Mariah with fresh, contemporary production. The involvement of artists like Anderson .Paak suggests the album might explore new musical directions while retaining her signature style.
Mariah Carey collaborates with Anderson Paak and L A Reid on upcoming albumGetty Images
Adding to the anticipation, Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon publicly supported the project in the comments of her teaser post, writing, “Greatest of all time!” along with fire emojis. The former couple shares 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.