Mariah Carey joins forces with Anderson Paak and L A Reid for first independent album 'Here For It All'

The singer teases a bold new sound and surprise features as she marks her return with Gamma after a seven-year break.

Mariah Carey 2025 album

Mariah Carey confirms new album ‘Here For It All’ releasing this September

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 21, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it's public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Mariah Carey announces her 16th studio album Here For It All, releasing 26 September via Gamma.
  • Lead single Type Dangerous, released in June, was co-produced with Anderson .Paak.
  • A second single titled Sugar Sweet is expected soon, with surprise features.
  • This marks Carey’s first full-length album since 2018’s Caution and her debut with Gamma.

Mariah Carey has officially unveiled her long-awaited 16th studio album, Here For It All, set to release on 26 September 2025 via independent music company Gamma. The news comes after weeks of speculation and follows the release of her single Type Dangerous, which dropped in early June. The album will be Carey’s first in seven years, following 2018’s Caution, and marks a new chapter in her career as she transitions to a non-major label.

 Mariah Carey 2025 album Mariah Carey confirms September 26 release date for her 16th albumGetty Images


What is Mariah Carey’s new album Here For It All about?

Though Carey hasn’t shared a full tracklist yet, Here For It All is being teased as a return to her roots, bringing together nostalgic R&B vibes with modern collaborators. The title track briefly features in the announcement video posted across her social media, where the singer is seen confidently walking in stilettos, hinting at a new era.

The album’s lead single, Type Dangerous, samples Eric B. & Rakim’s Eric B. Is President, giving fans a taste of her signature style of hip-hop and soul. The track was co-produced with Anderson .Paak, who is also rumoured to be the executive producer for the full album.

A second single, Sugar Sweet, has also been hinted at through cryptic posts online, and sources say it will feature special guests, though names are yet to be confirmed.


Who is producing Mariah Carey’s 16th album?

Here For It All is being released under Gamma, the independent music platform launched in 2023 by industry veterans L.A. Reid and Larry Jackson. According to Forbes, Reid himself will serve as executive producer through his new imprint, Mega.

This marks a major shift for Carey, who spent most of her career working with major record labels. Reid called the collaboration a “game-changing moment” for both Gamma and Carey, praising her decision to align with an artist-first, independent label model.

Carey had previously spoken to Variety in 2024 about actively writing new material. “I’ve written some new songs. You know, I’m excited about it,” she said. “I have to figure out which songs I’m going to do and which songs I’m not going to do. But I think I’m very excited about it.”

 

Why is this album release significant for Mariah Carey fans?

For fans, Here For It All represents more than just a new album. It’s Carey’s return after a long hiatus, and it marks her first project as an independent artist. Her last album, Caution, featured a wide range of collaborators like Skrillex and Timbaland and was praised for its sleek production and vocal restraint.

This new era, starting with Type Dangerous, appears to combine vintage Mariah with fresh, contemporary production. The involvement of artists like Anderson .Paak suggests the album might explore new musical directions while retaining her signature style.

 Mariah Carey 2025 album Mariah Carey collaborates with Anderson Paak and L A Reid on upcoming albumGetty Images


Adding to the anticipation, Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon publicly supported the project in the comments of her teaser post, writing, “Greatest of all time!” along with fire emojis. The former couple shares 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

here for it allindependent music companygammamariah carey

