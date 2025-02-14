Mariah Carey to headline Brighton Pride 2025: Iconic comeback set to break records

This summer, music legend Mariah Carey is set to light up the stage at Brighton Pride, marking her first UK performance since her 2019 Royal Albert Hall shows. Scheduled for August 2, 2025, at Preston Park, Carey’s highly anticipated appearance follows the cancellation of the 2020 event due to COVID-19. Known for her chart-topping hits like "Fantasy" and "Always Be My Baby," her performance is expected to draw massive crowds. Tickets go on sale February 20, and demand is expected to be high.
Paul Kemp, Brighton Pride’s Managing Director, shared his excitement, recalling the disappointment of 2020. “We’re thrilled to finally welcome Mariah this year,” Kemp said. “Pride is a celebration of love, diversity, and unity, and having a global icon like her headline makes this year’s event even more special.”
Brighton Pride, one of the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ festivals, attracts around 300,000 attendees annually. The event has a history of star-studded performances, with past headliners including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and the Black Eyed Peas. Carey’s performance will kick off the Pride on the Park event, with more acts set to be announced for the two-day festival.
In a social media announcement, Carey shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces at Pride on the Park 2025. It’s going to be unforgettable.” Her set promises to be a spectacular moment merging her timeless hits with the vibrant energy of Pride.
The pop legend returns to the UK stage, bringing her iconic hits to one of the country’s biggest Pride celebrationsGetty Images
The festival will also feature the annual LGBTQ+ Community Parade, themed "Ravishing Rage," celebrating resilience and unity. Kemp added, “This year’s Pride will be a powerful reminder of our community’s strength and spirit. We’re turning adversity into triumph, and Mariah’s presence will make it truly magical.”
With Carey’s star power and the festival’s message of inclusivity, Brighton Pride 2025 is gearing up to be a landmark event. Fans and festival-goers alike are eagerly counting down to what promises to be a special celebration of music, love, and pride.