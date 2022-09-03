Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 03, 2022
Mariah Carey clarifies she called Meghan Markle a ‘diva’ in the ‘most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word’

Markle admitted at the end of the podcast that she was caught off guard when Carey called her a ‘diva’.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Mariah Carey clarified what she meant when she called Meghan Markle a “diva” when she recently appeared on the Duchess’ podcast Archetypes.

“Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva.’ Yes, I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!” Carey wrote on Twitter.

The full episode of the podcast series was released on Tuesday. Titled ‘The Duality of Diva, the podcast features the singer and the Duchess of Sussex discussing the origins and negative connotations of the word “diva.” The conversation, however, took a turn when Carey told Markle, 41, that she can give off “diva moments” in a reference to her physical appearance and fashion sense.

Markle admitted at the end of the podcast that she was caught off guard when Carey said what she said.

“It was all going swimmingly, really well, until that moment happened. But it stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva,” Markle said. “I started to sweat a little, I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt, like, wait, wait, no, what? How? But? How could you? That’s not true, that’s not… Why would you say that? My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking, in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?”

During the podcast, Markle also added that the singer took time to explain why she called her a “diva” after hearing her “nervous laughter.”

“She jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear when she said ‘diva,’ she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the quote-on-quote fabulousness as she sees it,” Markle said.

“I heard it as a dig, I heard it as the word ‘diva’ as I think of it. But in that moment, she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational.”

