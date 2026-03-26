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Mara Wilson revisits 90s fame as 'Matilda' star goes viral for ‘looking the same’

Actor reflects on early fame and life after stepping away from Hollywood

Matilda

The 38-year-old shared a video pairing her present-day look with childhood images

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 26, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Mara Wilson trends online with 90s throwback video
  • Fans note her resemblance to her childhood role in Matilda
  • Actor reflects on early fame and life after stepping away from Hollywood

A nostalgic moment goes viral

Mara Wilson, best known for playing the title role in Matilda, has drawn renewed attention after taking part in a 90s-themed social media trend. The 38-year-old shared a video pairing her present-day look with childhood images, prompting a wave of reactions online.

Set to music by The Goo Goo Dolls, the clip moves from a current shot of Wilson to a throwback image from the mid-1990s, tapping into nostalgia around her early career.

Fans return to ‘Matilda’

Viewers quickly pointed out how closely Wilson resembles her younger self, with many referencing her role as Matilda Wormwood. The response underlined the lasting connection audiences have with the character decades after the film’s release.

Wilson responded to the attention, saying she chooses to take such comments as a sign she looks younger than her age, while also noting factors such as lifestyle and genetics.

Early fame shaped by personal loss

Wilson was eight when she starred in Matilda, directed by Danny DeVito and based on Roald Dahl’s book. Around the same time, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and died before the film’s release.

She has spoken about the support she received from DeVito and Rhea Perlman during filming, including being shown an early version of the film while in hospital.

From child star to writer

After stepping away from acting in the early 2000s, Wilson later reflected on the pressures of growing up in the spotlight. She described becoming more withdrawn, which made continuing in the industry difficult.

She now works as a writer and has contributed to books, essays and voice roles, including appearances in BoJack Horseman and Big Hero 6: The Series.

matilda the musicalhollywoodmara wilsonmara wilson matilda viral

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