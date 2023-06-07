Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ to screen at Durban International Film Festival

The movie also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Megha Mathur in pivotal roles.

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram is set to be screened at the upcoming Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) next month, the makers announced Tuesday.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, the hard-hitting psychological thriller is about a hunted displaced man, who is on the run to protect his daughter. The film, set in Jharkhand, deals with issues such as social inequalities, injustice with the tribal communities, and deforestation.

Joram, which has previously travelled to the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) and was part of the NFDC’s Film Bazaar, will now be screened in the ‘in competition’ section at DIFF next month and at the Sydney Film Festival next week.

Bajpayee said he is grateful for all the love and recognition that “Joram” is garnering at international film festivals.

Joram is a very special film and (I) am simply fascinated with all the love that the film is garnering at the global level. Devashish has done a laudable job and no one could have backed the project better than Zee Studios. Am delighted that now the film is going to the Durban International Film Festival,” the actor said in a statement.

Makhija lauded Bajpayee and the cast of Joram for their power-packed performance in the film.

“Manoj Bajpayee’s performance ensures knots in the chest; as do the powerful performances of the rest of the cast. We are thrilled by all the recognition this film is garnering on the international circuit, and are really excited to be in Competition at the ‘Durban International Film Festival,” the director said.

The film marks the third collaboration between Bajpayee and Makhija after their short film Tandav and the acclaimed 2020 feature Bhonsle, for which the Bandaa star bagged the best actor National Award.

Joram is produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Makhijafilm, an independent production house jointly owned by Devashish and curator-producer Anupama Bose.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said they are proud to be associated with the film.

Joram depicts evolved Indian storytelling by one of the most formidable talents to emerge out of India, Devashish Makhija. Zee Studios is proud to continue breaking new ground with this brand of cinema and are thrilled to be officially selected at the ‘Durban International Film Festival,” Patel said.

The movie also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Megha Mathur in pivotal roles, as well as Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances.

