Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ controversy explained: Why Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix series is under fire

Objections were raised both online and through formal complaints

Manoj Bajpayee

The controversy centres on the title Ghooskhor Pandat

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 06, 2026
Highlights

  • Objections raised over the title of Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming Netflix drama Ghooskhor Pandat

  • FIR filed in Lucknow alleging the title hurts religious sentiments
  • Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey issue clarifications amid growing backlash

What sparked the controversy

The controversy centres on the title Ghooskhor Pandat, with several groups claiming the use of the word “Pandat” is offensive when paired with “Ghooskhor”. Critics argue that the term is traditionally linked to priests and the Brahmin community, and that its usage in the title amounts to a disrespectful portrayal.

Objections were raised both online and through formal complaints, with some organisations warning of protests unless the title was changed.

FIR filed in Lucknow

Following the complaints, an FIR was registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against the director and the makers of the series. The complaint alleges that the title hurts religious sentiments and promotes a negative image of a particular community.

The filing of the FIR escalated the issue and brought the series into the spotlight ahead of its release.

Makers respond to backlash

Director Neeraj Pandey addressed the criticism by clarifying that “Pandat” has been used only as a reference for a fictional character and is not linked to any caste, religion or community. He also apologised to those who felt hurt by the title.

In response to public sentiment, the makers took down promotional material related to the series.

Manoj Bajpayee’s statement

Lead actor Manoj Bajpayee said he respects the concerns raised by those who were offended. He emphasised that his role focuses on portraying a flawed individual and the character’s journey, and was not intended as commentary on any community.

Bajpayee also spoke about Neeraj Pandey’s approach to filmmaking, saying the director works with seriousness and care, and that the team’s response reflects their respect for public sentiment.

What happens next

While the makers have clarified their intent, the FIR remains in place and reactions continue to emerge. There has been no official update yet on whether the controversy will affect the show’s release plans.

