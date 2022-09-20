Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Mani Ratnam says pandemic cannot be an excuse for making bad films: ‘Our job is to deliver against all odds’

The filmmaker is presently busy promoting his upcoming directorial venture, Ponniyin Selvan, based on the novel of the same name.

Mani Ratnam (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who has several award-winning films to his credit, is presently busy promoting his upcoming directorial venture, Ponniyin Selvan, based on the novel of the same name.

The magnum opus faced several setbacks during its filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview, when Ratman was asked if not for the pandemic, could he have done the film in an even better way, the filmmaker replied, “The only thing I was concerned about during the pandemic was that the actors shouldn’t put on weight. I kept texting the actors, keeping them in check. I would be like, “Hi, Trisha, how are you?” But I can’t use the pandemic as an excuse. The pandemic hit everyone, not just me. It’s not at all an argument to say I could have made a better film if not for the pandemic. Our job is to deliver against all odds. I can’t release the movie in theatres, and go tell everyone there, “It’s due to the pandemic the film is the way.”

Shot on a lavish scale, the period drama boasts of a humongous cast that includes the likes of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban.

Talking about his casting choice, the filmmaker said, “When I read Ponniyin Selvan, I didn’t think that I was going to make a movie based on it. I had the same experience as anyone else, I had my own version of the characters in my head. When it came to making a movie, I thought these actors would more or less fit into the roles. Once I started working with them, they were able to get into the characters.”

The film is set to enter cinemas on September 30, 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 crosses a whopping 100 million+ viewing minutes on ZEE5
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi dismisses reports of being injured in stone pelting during shooting
Entertainment
‘I’m not saying all Britishers are villains’: S Rajamouli responds to claims that he showed…
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor’s American doppelganger eyeing a career in Bollywood, netizens say, ‘You gotta be a…
Entertainment
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan reveals doctors advised him not to do dance, action films
Entertainment
Rana Daggubati unveils teaser of Kannada film Kabzaa, set to release pan-India in 7 languages
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli commences Oscar campaign for RRR, says ‘still trying to understand’ the…
Entertainment
No way to repay what Shah Rukh Khan has done on ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan…
Entertainment
Garba queen Falguni Pathak announces her new Navratri song Vasaladi
Entertainment
Nagarjuna on Brahmastra’s success and failure of son Naga Chaitanya’s Laal Singh Chaddha:…
Entertainment
Anil Singh: ‘Midday Meeal has a very strong message like Akshay Kumar’s Toilet-Ek…
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli announces ‘a globetrotting action adventure’ with Mahesh Babu: ‘It’s kind of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mani Ratnam says pandemic cannot be an excuse for making…
Why you should eat fewer carbs
Canelo Alvarez reveals he was ‘scared’ after seeing Amir Khan…
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine breaks his silence after being…
‘The toxic messages of hate and fake news being spread…
Daily multivitamin supplement may protect against dementia – Study