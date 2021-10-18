Mandira Bedi: My greatest motivation is my children

Mandira Bedi (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi’s husband, Raj Kaushal, passed away in June this year due to cardiac arrest. The actress recently while talking to PTI stated that her greatest motivation is her kids and they are the reason for her to carry on.

Bedi said, “My motivation to keep working, striving, and doing better… My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them.”

The actress has featured in many films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, Meerabai Not Out, The Tashkent Files, Saaho, and others. She has also made a mark on the small screen with her performances in TV shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and others.

In her career, she has faced a lot of challenges and setbacks, but she doesn’t have any regrets about it. Bedi said, “There have been many challenges, the downs have been challenging, there have been difficult times. But the public memory is short. You are known by the last project you have done. By God’s grace, I have had a lot of work behind me. The ups are wonderful, when you are experiencing them they are great. “

“When you are down, they make you appreciate the good times. You learn more from your failures than you do from success. The downs give you perspective in life, that’s the way I look at challenges. I have had a lot that I have faced in my life and there is always growth and learning from them,” she added.

The actress is back with the third season of the Romedy NOW original, The Love Laugh Live Show. Bedi, who hosts the show, said, “The world could do with a lot more positivity, I know I could. Every time I meet any of our guests, the line of questioning is so lovely, upbeat that anyone who is watching it can get that vibration. I feel it when I am hosting it. There is a lot that people have gone through in the last year and a half.”

“To know that people who are in the public eye have also struggled and how they have overcome those struggles is something that audiences would love to hear, experience, and see,” the actress added.

Apart from films and TV shows, Bedi has also featured in several web series. While talking about streaming platforms and getting new opportunities, the actress said, “I have got to see change in the way entertainment is consumed, looked at, and evolved. I am blessed to be around at a time like this, there is social media, OTT platforms. There is so much more an artiste can do now. I feel grateful that the best work that is coming my way, is coming now.”