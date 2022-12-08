Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Man who kicked his partner and called her ‘w****’ spared prison sentence

Mohammed Raza of Dundee threatened her saying he would kill himself and the body would be left on her doorstep.

Young woman trying to protect herself from a man’s clenched fist.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A 32-year-old man who kicked his partner and called her a “w****” has been spared a prison sentence but subjected to an 18-month community order.

Mohammed Raza of Dundee, who pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage is also prohibited from contacting the woman for five years.

The pair had been in a relationship after meeting on the dating website Muzmatch and he moved from Scotland to Wakefield last year.

On their back after holidaying in Scotland in October 2021, they stopped in Leeds and Raza kicked his partner accusing her of dating another man and the assault resulted in bruises on her body.

When she showed him photographs of her injuries, Raza pleaded with her to delete the images, prosecutor Mehran Nassiri.

Leeds Crown Court heard Raza contacted her over the phone a few days after the incident and told her he had seen her number on an escort website. He also abused her calling her a “w****” and continued to contact her even after she disconnected the line.

Raza, who had been previously convicted of violence with sexual aggravation against another person, threatened to take his own life and warned his partner that his body would be left on her doorstep the next day.

“He told her to go to Scotland and marry him,” the prosecutor said.

The woman woke up to broken glass the following day and her father saw him, Nassiri said, adding that the police were called.

Raza first denied the claim but later admitted charges of common assault and criminal damage.

Lawyer John Batchelor told the court that Raza, who had a new partner and bought a home in Wakefield, intended to put the incidents behind him.

Judge Simon Batiste who spared the offender a custodial sentence, told him, “You were in a relationship with the woman and it is suggested that you were untrusting as to what was taking place.

“What is clear is that on October 24 you kicked her, causing some unpleasant bruising and then on November 12 committed criminal damage,” the judge said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Leicester businessman guilty of defrauding 18 people still at large
US
Indian-American Krishna Vavilala receives US Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
News
Thugs who shot boy, 11, cut mum’s throat and stabbed dad during robbery jailed
News
New study finds gaps in ethnicity research in maternal care
News
Manston man guilty of careless and dangerous driving that killed father, daughter in Ramsgate
Sports
England recall Wood, Pope retains keeper’s gloves for Multan test
News
Over 250 fall sick in UK due to E. coli outbreak linked to…
News
BJP heads for historic win in Gujarat; Congress posts worst performance as AAP…
Sports
Sehwag and Prasad slam India’s outdated approach following series loss in Bangladesh
News
First King Charles 50 pence coins enter circulation in the UK
News
White House supports passage of bill that eliminates per country quota for green…
News
Theranos’ former chief operating officer Ramesh Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW