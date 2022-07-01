Website Logo
  Friday, July 01, 2022
Man sexually assaulted Woman, 24, in McDonald’s carpark, police release e-fit

The victim described the suspect as being of Asian appearance and possibly aged in his mid to late 30s

e-fit image (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Metropolitan Police on Friday (1) released an e-fit image of the suspect in the sexual assault in Newham in early June.

According to the police, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was returning home from a night out with a friend on 3 June when she stopped at McDonalds on Silvertown Way. 

When she made her way home through the adjacent car park she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The victim screamed and alerted her friend. Then the attacker escaped in the direction of the nearby Morrisons supermarket.

The woman has described the suspect as being of Asian appearance and possibly aged in his mid to late 30s. He wore glasses and had a light-coloured beard.

“This was a terrifying attack on a woman in the middle of the night. She bravely managed to call out for help and in doing so caused her attacker to run away, but not before she was sexually assaulted. I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or even just unusual, to come forward. I’d also encourage anyone who thinks they recognise the person depicted in the e-fit image to get in touch,” said detective constable Matt Wilson, from the North East Safeguarding Unit. 

“We take incidents such as this extremely seriously and will follow any possible line of enquiry presented to us. While we have no information at this stage to indicate that this man has struck before, we cannot rule out the possibility. I would urge anyone who has been the victim of an assault of this nature, no matter when it took place, to call the police.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

