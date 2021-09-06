Man charged with murder over wife’s death at Arthur’s Seat

Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A MAN from West Yorkshire has been charged with murder after his wife fell to her death at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Kashif Anwar, 27, who appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday (6) was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court again within eight days.

Fawziyah Javed, who travelled to Edinburgh from England on honeymoon with her husband, fell to her death at the landmark on Thursday (2) evening. Police stated soon after the incident that they found the death “suspicious” and arrested a man in connection with the case.

Javed, a trainee solicitor from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, celebrated her wedding reception at Leeds recently before travelling to Scotland.

Lyons Davidson Solicitors, where she worked, described her as a “bright” professional who made a “great impression”.

“Fawziyah Javed had a bright start to her legal career at Lyons Davidson Solicitors, working as a paralegal in employment, training with the business and then qualifying as an Employment Solicitor in March 2020”, the firm told the Daily Record.

“She made a great impression with both her colleagues and customers winning Newcomer of the Year in 2016 and in July of this year was again recognised for the support and assistance she gave other teams during the pandemic”.

Javed, who was believed to be in an early stage of pregnancy when she died, had been involved in charity works before her wedding, media reports said.