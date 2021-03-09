Trending Now

Mammootty starrer The Priest to release on 11th March 2021


The Priest poster (Photo from Mammotty's Instagram)
The Priest poster (Photo from Mammotty's Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Mammootty starrer The Priest is one of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year. The movie was slated to release on 4th March 2021 but was postponed as the state government of Kerala had canceled the night shows in theatres.

However, recently, once again it was announced that the night shows will be allowed. So, the makers of The Priest decided to release the film on 11th March 2021.

Director Jofin T Chacko took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “ഉത്തരവ് പുറത്തിറങ്ങി .. കേരളത്തിൽ സെക്കൻഡ് ഷോ അനുവദിച്ചു ☺️ പ്രീസ്റ്റ് മാർച്ച് 11 , തിയേറ്ററിൽ ..!”



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jofin T Chacko (@jofin_t_chacko)



A few days ago, the makers had unveiled the second teaser of the film. Mammootty had shared on Twitter.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Manju Warrier in the lead role. This will be for the first time when we will get to see both the actors on the big screen together.

Talking about Mammotty’s other movies; he has a film titled One lined-up. It’s a political thriller and was slated to release in May 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrior will be seen in films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Jack and Jill.













Most Popular

IPL returns to India with no crowds initially

International Women's Day: ‘You must speak your own truth’

Release date of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta announced

Bangladesh's first transgender news presenter makes word-perfect debut

To Automate or Not to Automate 10 Things to Consider



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×