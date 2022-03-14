Website Logo
  • Monday, March 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Malinga named fast bowling coach of IPL’s Royals

Lasith Malinga (Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images).

By: Sarwar Alam

Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga will return to the Indian Premier League as a fast bowling coach for Rajasthan Royals, the franchise announced Friday.

Malinga remains the leading wicket-taker in the world’s most valuable cricket league with 170 scalps for five-time champions Mumbai Indians — with whom he won four titles.

Royals, who won the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 under late Australian star Shane Warne, tweeted Malinga’s picture as fast bowling coach on their official page with the caption “kisses the ball” — a reference to his trait of kissing the ball before starting a spell.

He quit franchise and international Twenty20s in 2021 and this year coached the Sri Lankan team on their five-match T20 tour of Australia.

Known for his peculiar sling-arm action, Malinga ended his glittering career with 107 T20 wickets for Sri Lanka and had previously led the team to a World Cup title in 2014.

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara is the director of cricket for the Royals, which ended seventh in the eight-team table last year.

The 15th edition of the lucrative tournament has been expanded to 10 teams and will begin on March 26 in Mumbai and Pune.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Australia’s Khawaja scores 100 in birth country Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lanka bowled out for 109 as Bumrah picks up five wickets
Sports
Faf du Plessis to succeed Kohli as Bangalore skipper
Sports
Sussex sign India’s Cheteshwar Pujara
Sports
Gujarat Titans replace Jason Roy with Afghanistan’s Gurbaz
Sports
Australia ready to host India-Pakistan series: Hockley
Sports
ECB to pay £1m to set up multi-faith prayer rooms at counties
Sports
Smith annoyed at missing hundred as first Test heads for draw
Sports
Ashwin overtakes Dev’s 434 Test wickets
HEADLINE STORY
Jadeja hailed as great all-rounder after Test-winning exploits
Sports
Warne created magic but not the greatest spinner: Gavaskar
Sports
Rajasthan Royals pays ’emotional tribute’ to Warne
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Teresa Cheung: My Bollywood dance delight
India’s opposition Congress leader ready for ‘any sacrifice’
India ‘considers’ buying discounted Russian oil
Malinga named fast bowling coach of IPL’s Royals
Australia’s Khawaja scores 100 in birth country Pakistan
Paytm shares nosedive after regulatory ban, CEO arrest