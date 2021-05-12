Malala’s reaction to Gaza development comes under fire

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE winner Malala Yousufzai has criticised the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip, but her stance on not unequivocally condemning Israel has not gone down well on social media.

The UN peace ambassador said the “conflict” in Jerusalem which cost the lives of many children is “unbearable” and urged leaders to act immediately. But her statement stopped short of calling out Israel outright.

“This long conflict has cost many children their lives and their futures. Leaders must act immediately — there is no peace when children and civilians are not safe,” Malala tweeted.

People responded to her use of the word “conflict” to describe the situation, implying that what is happening in Israel is a lopsided attack on Palestinian people.

They said Israeli defence forces are using “actual weapons” leaving Palestinians to defend themselves with sticks and rocks.

Federal minister for maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi tweeted, “It’s a one-sided genocide for decades! Let’s get our facts straight and not fall for this nonsense propaganda of the western media houses! It is state sponsored terrorism by Israel against unarmed innocent civilians!”

One user said, “Just saw this, ah the period of being the face of a fence sitting organization when you cannot even call out the warmongering haters and condemn the violence on innocently Palestinians. Not surprised, yet very disappointed.”