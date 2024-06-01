Malala reveals why she agreed for a cameo in ‘We Are Lady Parts 2’

We Are Lady Parts premiered its second season on May 30.

Malala Yousafzai (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Malala Yousafzai makes her screen debut with a cameo in the second season of the popular British show We Are Lady Parts. The Nobel Peace Prize winner’s first look from the series shows her donning a cowboy hat while riding a horse.

Malala will feature in the season 2 episode titled ‘Malala Made Me Do It,’ alongside Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse, and Faith Omole. The episode includes a country song of the same title.

When asked what led her to say yes to the show, she told a publication, “It was probably the first show I watched where you had Muslim characters who weren’t side characters – you had five of them as the leads. That stood out. It was entertaining. It was funny. I loved it. But at that time, I obviously had no idea that they would eventually reach out to me and ask me to be part of it.”

We Are Lady Parts is created, written, and showrun by Nida Manzoor, who reached out to Malala with a letter, asking her if she would be a part of the show.

Talking about the same, Malala said, I’d heard about Nida because she’s an amazing writer-director, and she’s making a big change in the entertainment world by bringing the perspectives of brown and Muslim women, and people, to the screen. So, I went to the premiere of Polite Society, and I saw her speak there. That film is a masterpiece. It broke all the stereotypes – the relationship between the sisters, the career paths they wanted for themselves, and how it then becomes a thriller, I loved everything about it. I thanked Nida for making it, and for making We Are Lady Parts. They’re so important and reach so many people. They aren’t just for brown people – there’s so much in them that everyone can relate to, from friendship and family dynamics to having the confidence to follow your passions. That’s why I wanted to get into the entertainment world, too, because I want young people and women to get a chance to reflect the world as they see it, and through those stories, we can all connect with each other. But, I’ve always been behind the scenes – I never expected to be in a show myself. Now, I’m finally showing my hidden talent [laughs].

