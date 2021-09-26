Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

News

Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ right to education

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai (Photo by CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

NOBEL Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan as she left school in 2012, has pleaded with the world not to compromise on the protection of Afghan women’s rights following the Taliban takeover.

As countries and organisations take the first steps to engage with the hardline Islamist group, Malala, 24, said that she worried the Taliban would act as they did when they were in power 20 years ago despite a sharp increase in work and education opportunities for Afghan women since then.

“We cannot make compromises on the protection of women’s rights and the protection of human dignity,” Malala told a panel on girls’ education in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday (24).

“Now is the time that we stick to that commitment and ensure that the rights of Afghan women are protected. And one of those important rights is the right to education,” said Malala, who joined the panel by video.

Several world leaders promised to work for the rights of Afghan women and girls at the annual UN gathering this week, but it was unclear how they would do so.

Worries over women’s rights in Afghanistan surged since the Taliban retook control in August, 20 years after they were driven from power by a US-led campaign in the wake of the September 11 attacks on the United States.

The Taliban say they have changed since their 1996-2001 rule when they also barred women from leaving home without a male relative.

The Taliban stirred skepticism about how much they would respect women’s rights when they said last week they would open schools for high school-aged boys but not girls.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the Taliban’s desire for international recognition is the only global leverage to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.

Among those who spoke at the UN about the plight of Afghan women and girls were EU Council president Charles Michel and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

Michel called for preserving “as much as possible the gains of the last 20 years” and Sanchez said: “No society that allows only half of its population to move forward, and purposely keeps the other half behind, is sustainable.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
People evacuated as cyclone Gulab bears down on eastern India
News
“I think it destroyed him,” says daughter of fraud victim as MPs launch attack on…
News
Worker crisis: Britain to issue 10,500 temporary visas
News
India to export 8m Covid-19 jabs in October
News
Sabina Nessa murder: Third man arrested in ‘significant development’
INDIA
Modi meets Biden; discusses Indo-Pacific, climate and Covid
News
UK police release suspect under investigation over murder of Sabina Nessa
UK
Minister Badenoch under fire over leaked WhatsApp messages
UK
Hyde driver who killed woman, 75, jailed for 32 months
UK
Labour to pledge ceiling on overseas investments in new homes
UK
GP defrauds more than £1million of NHS funds in less than two months
News
Biden hosts India, Australia, Japan for Quad summit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Essar Oil UK seeks more time for VAT payment
People evacuated as cyclone Gulab bears down on eastern India
“I think it destroyed him,” says daughter of fraud victim…
Worker crisis: Britain to issue 10,500 temporary visas
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ right to…
India to export 8m Covid-19 jabs in October