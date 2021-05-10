Makers of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam donate set property to a hospital for Covid-19 patients

By Murtuza Iqbal

Currently, India is hit by the second wave of Covid-19, and there’s a shortage of medical facilities in the country. Bollywood celebs are trying their best to help people, and now, the makers of Radhe Shyam have stepped forward to help Covid-19 patients.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the makers of the film have donated set property to a hospital for Covid-19 patients. A hospital set was erected for the period drama and the makers have donated 50 beds and other medical equipment to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The film’s production designer Ravinder Reddy told the daily, “These beds have been custom designed; they are big, strong, and are patient-friendly. They have all the comforts that a bed-ridden patient can leverage.”

Reddy had contacted the CEO of the private hospital for a bed for one of his relatives. “When the CEO said that there were no beds available and that they were having difficulty in procuring, I realised the acute shortage and the gravity of the issue. Soon, I asked my filmmakers if we could contribute our hospital set, which we built for the film, for the Covid-19 patients. They immediately agreed,” added Reddy.

He further added that the entire set property was sent to the hospital in nine big trucks. Prabhas and the team of the film are happy over the set property equipment being used for the Covid-19 patients. Reddy said, “Everyone is hoping that the current crises go off and normalcy will be restored soon.”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is slated to release on 30th July 2021.