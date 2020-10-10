Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi in dilemma due to the climax shoot

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut resumed the shooting of her movie Thalaivi. She had posted about it on her social media handles. Well, the makers are all set to wrap up the film’s shoot soon, but there’s one problem.







In the climax of the film, the makers will need a crowd of 350 people and currently, as per the rule, only 33 percent of the crew is allowed on the sets. A source told Mid-day, “The makers wished to film the sequence on a large scale with about 350 people. Since the guidelines suggested that only 33 percent of the original crew strength can be present on a set, the director had held off the filming of this sequence until it was safe to shoot with a crowd. But now, with the biopic almost complete, the team is currently trying to figure out a way to shoot the climax.”







Producer Shailesh R Singh confirmed the news and told the tabloid, “We have barely 15 days of shoot left in the final schedule. We are evaluating how we will shoot the crowd sequence; we are hoping the situation will improve by November.”

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic on late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. The movie was supposed to hit the big screens on 26th June 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arvind Swami and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles.











